Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed

All three social media services, owned by Facebook, suffered outage around evening in Nigeria and across the world on Monday, October 4, 2021.

A report by Bloomberg said a selloff sent Facebook's stock down 4.9%, in addition to a 15% drop two weeks ago.

Zuckerberg's net worth is now valued at $121.6 billion, putting him as the fifth richest person in the world.

Facebook took to Twitter moments after the crash to say it was aware of the outage.

"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," the company tweeted.