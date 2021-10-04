Facebook founder and CEO, Mark Zuckerberg, has lost more than $6 billion in personal wealth following the crash of Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, according to Bloomberg.
Zuckerberg loses $6 billion hours after Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram crashed
Zuckerberg is now fifth richest person in the world with net worth valued at $121.6 billion.
All three social media services, owned by Facebook, suffered outage around evening in Nigeria and across the world on Monday, October 4, 2021.
A report by Bloomberg said a selloff sent Facebook's stock down 4.9%, in addition to a 15% drop two weeks ago.
Zuckerberg's net worth is now valued at $121.6 billion, putting him as the fifth richest person in the world.
Facebook took to Twitter moments after the crash to say it was aware of the outage.
"We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible, and we apologise for any inconvenience," the company tweeted.
No official reason has been given for the disruption.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke