5 vocational skills that you can sell online

Here are some vocational skills you can sell online.

Cosmetology

Cosmetology is the study and application of beauty treatment.

Branches of specialty include hairstyling, skin care, cosmetics, manicures/pedicures, non-permanent hair removal such as waxing and sugaring, and permanent hair removal processes such as electrology and intense pulsed light (IPL).

Make up artists are examples of vocationally trained individuals that have perfected their art to become successful businessmen and women.

Pulse Live Kenya

Fashion design

Social media has had a profound impact on the world of fashion. The industry which previously relied heavily on mainstream media, the advent of social media has changed the way it broadcasts to the world.

Social media platforms can be used to interact with the consumer, as a means of networking with others in the industry, and as a way of building an online presence.

Pulse Live Kenya

Food preparation & culinary arts

They say that one of the best ways to get to a man's heart is through his stomach. But which is the best way for a brand to make customers fall in love with their products? Answer, as you all were thinking is social media.

Encourage customers to buy into the business by showing them snippets from the menu that are just too good to refuse.

Show followers what happens before the food gets to the table. If you use home-grown ingredients, shout about it.

People want to know the in’s and out’s of everything these days, especially when it comes to matters as personal as what they are putting inside their bodies.

Pulse Live Kenya

Woodworking

Woodworking is used in several trades to carve, build, or design objects out of wood. Some schools offer apprenticeship programs, but a few colleges offer diplomas and professional certificates in woodworking.

Your first step should always be to get to know your audience and how specific it is. Which woodcrafters would benefit the most from your product or service? What challenges are they talking about needing to overcome?

By simply starting as an observer on social media, you can learn a lot about what content and information your target audience is already looking for.

Pulse Live Kenya

Pastry and bakery

The pastry & bakery programme in vocational colleges is designed to include the understanding of baking techniques, ingredients, fundamentals of confectionary and food product tests.

The programme provides students with an in-depth understanding of bakery and patisserie theories, cooking methods and food nutrition.

Draw customers in by posting about discounts or giveaways that revolve around sharing your post or liking your bakery’s social media page.

Pulse Live Kenya

It’s important as a bakery to be easily marketable and pull out all the stops to promote your authenticity.

Instagram is probably the best platform for a bakery because it focuses on what many people love about social media: photos! This is a great advantage for bakeries.

What’s better than an Instagram page that constantly posts mouth-watering pastries, cakes, brownies, cookies, muffins, or cupcakes?