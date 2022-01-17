RADP / Pulse Kenya

5 vocational skills that you can sell online

Cyprian Kimutai

Here are five in-demand skills you can successfully sell online

With the increasing rate of online job opportunities, more and more people are shifting to working from their homes. The internet currently offers an array of great opportunities that you can tap and make good money.

Here are some vocational skills you can sell online.

Cosmetology

Cosmetology is the study and application of beauty treatment.

Branches of specialty include hairstyling, skin care, cosmetics, manicures/pedicures, non-permanent hair removal such as waxing and sugaring, and permanent hair removal processes such as electrology and intense pulsed light (IPL).

Make up artists are examples of vocationally trained individuals that have perfected their art to become successful businessmen and women.

Steve Koby is an example of a successful make up artist. Koby's work has been featured in Samantha Bridal, Wahu's Rexona ad in Turkey, Fashion High Tea, Mashariki Mix, among others.
Steve Koby is an example of a successful make up artist. Koby's work has been featured in Samantha Bridal, Wahu’s Rexona ad in Turkey, Fashion High Tea, Mashariki Mix, among others. Pulse Live Kenya

Fashion design

Social media has had a profound impact on the world of fashion. The industry which previously relied heavily on mainstream media, the advent of social media has changed the way it broadcasts to the world.

Social media platforms can be used to interact with the consumer, as a means of networking with others in the industry, and as a way of building an online presence.

When it comes to fashion blogging, Nancie Mwai remains a darling to thousands of her followers, both in Kenya and across the borders.
When it comes to fashion blogging, Nancie Mwai remains a darling to thousands of her followers, both in Kenya and across the borders. Pulse Live Kenya

Food preparation & culinary arts

They say that one of the best ways to get to a man's heart is through his stomach. But which is the best way for a brand to make customers fall in love with their products? Answer, as you all were thinking is social media.

Encourage customers to buy into the business by showing them snippets from the menu that are just too good to refuse.

Show followers what happens before the food gets to the table. If you use home-grown ingredients, shout about it.

People want to know the in’s and out’s of everything these days, especially when it comes to matters as personal as what they are putting inside their bodies.

Hodiah Chepchirchir, the CEO at Chepchikoni Eateries at 27 has three restaurants and is planning to add 37 more in 12 years.
Hodiah Chepchirchir, the CEO at Chepchikoni Eateries at 27 has three restaurants and is planning to add 37 more in 12 years. Pulse Live Kenya

Woodworking

Woodworking is used in several trades to carve, build, or design objects out of wood. Some schools offer apprenticeship programs, but a few colleges offer diplomas and professional certificates in woodworking.

Your first step should always be to get to know your audience and how specific it is. Which woodcrafters would benefit the most from your product or service? What challenges are they talking about needing to overcome?

By simply starting as an observer on social media, you can learn a lot about what content and information your target audience is already looking for.

Kiluwa woodworks on Instagram is an example of a timber merchant who produces high quality furniture and all types of joinery wood works.
Kiluwa woodworks on Instagram is an example of a timber merchant who produces high quality furniture and all types of joinery wood works. Pulse Live Kenya

Pastry and bakery

The pastry & bakery programme in vocational colleges is designed to include the understanding of baking techniques, ingredients, fundamentals of confectionary and food product tests.

The programme provides students with an in-depth understanding of bakery and patisserie theories, cooking methods and food nutrition.

Draw customers in by posting about discounts or giveaways that revolve around sharing your post or liking your bakery’s social media page.

The owner of Joybell School of Cake Design, Beatrice Muteru (right), and her staff celebrate scooping six awards during the annual 2016 Cake Festival held at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Nairobi.
The owner of Joybell School of Cake Design, Beatrice Muteru (right), and her staff celebrate scooping six awards during the annual 2016 Cake Festival held at the Kenya Wildlife Service headquarters in Nairobi. PHOTO | FRANSOIR NDERITU Pulse Live Kenya

It’s important as a bakery to be easily marketable and pull out all the stops to promote your authenticity.

Instagram is probably the best platform for a bakery because it focuses on what many people love about social media: photos! This is a great advantage for bakeries.

What’s better than an Instagram page that constantly posts mouth-watering pastries, cakes, brownies, cookies, muffins, or cupcakes?

#PulseCares #SkilledYouthByPulse

Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Cyprian Kimutai Limo is my full name but most people refer to me as CP. Digital media has opened a new front for journalists, me being one of them. I understand what can be interesting for the audience, therefore I play around with words to satisfy the needs of the reader.

