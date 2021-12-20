Head on to DrinkIQ.com for all the right information on how alcohol affects both your body and your mind.
A shot has more alcohol than a glass of wine, True or False?
Test your knowledge on alcohol
A standard measure of a spirit (a shot) contains more alcohol than a glass of wine.
True
False
False Next question
All standard measures of alcoholic drinks contain the same amount of alcohol, that’s why it is important to drink better, not more.
Eating before drinking slows down alcohol absorption in the body.
True
False
True Next question
When you eat before drinking, the alcohol stays longer in your stomach therefore slowing down the process of absorption. This is one way that helps you to enjoy your drink better.
A cold shower is the quickest way to sober up and deal with a hangover.
True
False
False Next question
Contrary to common belief, cold showers, coffee or ‘kutoa lock’ does not help alcohol leave your body faster.
Women get drunk faster than men.
True
False
True Next question
Due to physical differences between men and women, women feel the effects of alcohol faster and alcohol takes longer to be processed out of their bodies.
Drinking a lot of wine does not get a person as drunk as drinking beer or a spirit.
True
False
False Next question
A standard measure of any alcoholic drink contains the same amount of alcohol regardless of what you drink, the smart way is always to drink better not more.
You should always drink water as you drink alcohol.
True
False
True Next question
It’s always good to keep hydrated, whether drinking alcohol or not. It is, however, smart to drink water as you drink alcohol because it will help you pace yourself with the drinks and it also gives your liver time to process the alcohol.
‘Kutoa lock’ helps get rid of a hangover faster.
True
False
False Next question
Contrary to common belief, ‘kutoa lock’ does not help alcohol leave your body faster, if anything, it adds more alcohol to your body.
If you can’t remember what happened then you really had a fun night.
True
False
False Next question
Smart alcohol consumption is about drinking better not more. Excessive alcohol consumption is harmful to your health, learn more about the effects of alcohol on your body on DrinkIQ.com
Certain alcoholic drinks make people more aggressive.
True
False
False Next question
This is a common misconception about alcoholic drinks. Alcohol does NOT make you something you are not.
Drinking alcohol affects the body and the mind.
True
False
True Next question
To enjoy your drink better, it is important for you to get all the relevant information on the effects of alcohol and how you can enjoy it better. Head on to DrinkIQ.com for all the right information on how alcohol affects both your body and your mind.
