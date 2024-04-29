Are you dressing adequately for rainy weather? [Quiz]
Can eating spicy food help in rainy weather? Take the quiz to measure how well you're taking care of yourself during the rainy season.
Recommended articles
What type of shoes is most appropriate for heavy rain?
Rubber boots Next question
Rubber rain boots are ideal for heavy rain as they are waterproof, providing maximum protection against water and mud.
Which fabric is best suited for outerwear in rainy weather?
Gore-Tex
Wool
Cotton
Gore-Tex Next question
Gore-Tex is a waterproof, breathable fabric membrane that is perfect for protecting against rain. It is designed to repel water while allowing sweat to pass through, keeping the wearer dry and comfortable.
For rainy days, which type of umbrella offers the best durability and protection?
Compact umbrella
Automatic umbrella
Wind-resistant umbrella
Wind-resistant umbrella Next question
Wind-resistant umbrellas are designed to withstand strong winds without flipping inside out, offering reliable protection.
What type of socks should be worn during rainy weather to keep feet warm and dry?
Silk socks
Wool socks
Cotton socks
Wool socks Next question
Wool socks are excellent for rainy weather as they provide insulation even when wet, unlike cotton socks that absorb water and lose their insulating properties.
How can eating spicy food be beneficial during the rainy season?
It can cause dehydration
It boosts metabolism and warms the body
It increases the risk of colds
It boosts metabolism and warms the body Next question
Spicy foods can increase body temperature and boost metabolism, which helps in staying warm during the colder, rainy months.
Which of these is an essential feature to look for in rainwear for durability?
Sealed seams
Bright colors
Elastic cuffs
Sealed seams Next question
Sealed seams prevent water from seeping through the stitches, keeping the wearer dry and increasing the garment’s durability.
Why is layering important in rainy weather?
It looks fashionable
It allows for temperature regulation
It makes clothes heavy and warm
It allows for temperature regulation Next question
Layering clothing helps manage the body's temperature and adapt to changes in weather. By adding or removing layers, one can stay comfortable and dry.
For maintaining good health during the rainy season, which vaccination is recommended?
Flu vaccine
Hepatitis A vaccine
Both A and B
Both A and B Next question
The influenza vaccine is crucial due to the prevalence of flu viruses in colder, wetter months, and Hepatitis A can be more common in areas with flooding and poor sanitation.
Which dietary addition is recommended to boost immunity during the rainy season?
Citrus fruits Next question
Citrus fruits are rich in Vitamin C, which is known to boost the immune system, helping the body ward off colds and flu.
What accessory is essential for protecting your head and face from the rain?
Hood Next question
A rain hat or hood provides effective protection for your head and face, keeping them dry during downpours.
You are definitely not wearing enough protective clothing for the rainy weather.
Share your score:
You're not badly off but there are a few more things you need to do to stay warm, dry and healthy during the rainy season.
Share your score:
With your wardrobe fit for the rain and your vaccinations right on schedule, you should make it through the rainy weather like a boss!
Share your score:
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke