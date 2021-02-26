Calling all Kenyans, how well do you know the History of our nation? Take this Quiz.
History of Kenya quiz
When did Kenya attain internal self-rule?
1964-12-11T23:00:00+00:00
1963-05-31T22:00:00+00:00
1963-05-26T22:00:00+00:00
1964-06-11T22:00:00+00:00
1963-05-31T22:00:00+00:00 Next question
Commonly known as Madaraka Day, June 1st is Kenya's Independence Day when the nation attained internal self-rule from the colonial British rule.
Who was the LAST mayor of Nairobi?
Dick Wathika
Dickson Waweru
John Ndirangu
George Aladwa
What was the name of Kenya's FIRST African Chief Justice?
Ngala Mwendwa
Cecil Miller
Kitili Maluki Mwendwa
Fred Apaloo
Kitili Maluki Mwendwa Next question
She was the first woman in Kenya to hold an elective position, first female councilor, first female mayor, first woman elected to parliament. Who is this Kenyan female politician of many firsts?
Julia Ojiambo
Grace Onyango
Dr Phoebe Osiyo
Wangari Maathai
Grace Onyango Next question
After President Uhuru Kenyatta and former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, which elected representative gathered the highest number of votes in the 2017 General Election?
Mike Sonko for Governor of Nairobi
Hassan Joho for Governor of Mombasa
Esther Passaris for Nairobi Woman Representative
Gathoni wa Muchomba for Kiambu Woman Representative
