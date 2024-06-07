Can we find the perfect Breeder LW song to light up your Friday? [Quiz]

Let's celebrate one of Kenya's musical innovators, the man, the myth, the legend, none other than Breeder LW! Which of his songs are you grooving to this Friday?
Recommended articles
Take a wild guess on what the LW in Breeder's stage name stands for
Left Wing
Lyrical Wizards
Long Wave
Living Wild
When someone says this name you immediately know they are talking about Breeder LW
Papa Fathela
Bazenga Daddii
Big Baba
All the above
Pick your favourite Big Baba look
Complete the lyric: "Chunga sana hapa utatekwa mamii, si ati unachochwa utatekwa utatii. Ngoma noma niite Bazenga Daddii, naifanya vieasy rahisi nanii. Easy kama...
...do re mi, do re mi, do re mi, do re mi."
...a e i o u."
...vile ngoma inachuna, acha isonge kama rumour."
...wacha nikulambelambe."
Breeder LW has collabed with these amazing women. Whose bars always slap the hardest for you?
Pick an album from Big Baba that you've played from beginning to end
Kabla Kuosa (2018)
Bazenga Mentality (2021)
Vibes & Ting (2022)
Midas Touch (2023)
Fridays are for...
Late nights of fun with friends in fine settings
Making Saturday plans
Dinner dates
Fashion! Showing up in a fun 'fit
Pick a fun fact about Breeder LW you have learned today
Breeder LW's real name is Paul Baraka
Breeder was born and grew up in Dagoretti
Big Baba used to be part of a trio named 'Lyrical Wizards', he kept 'LW' as a nod to his early days rapping
His birthday is on New Year's Day, January 1st
You're off to a high-octane Friday and Breeder's 2024 hit 'Dedi Dedilee' is guaranteed to hype you up through the day! Happy Friday and keep the good times rolling!
Share your score:
Celebrate your love for dancing with one of Breeder's most popular collabs from 2021, 'Pattern' where Ndovu Kuu and Trio Mio are featured.
Share your score:
Oh yeah! You're flexing and toasting to your success and Breeder's 'Bei Imepanda' featuring Ssaru will definitely pump you up today!
Share your score:
Well, well, well...seems like you're off to make some happy mistakes this Friday, as Breeder would say..."Ndazima simu ndio asipigepige sana, na staki maMissed Call bana!"
Share your score: