The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can we find the perfect Breeder LW song to light up your Friday? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Let's celebrate one of Kenya's musical innovators, the man, the myth, the legend, none other than Breeder LW! Which of his songs are you grooving to this Friday?

Kenyan rapper Breeder LW
Kenyan rapper Breeder LW

Recommended articles

Take a wild guess on what the LW in Breeder's stage name stands for

Left Wing
Lyrical Wizards
Long Wave
Living Wild

When someone says this name you immediately know they are talking about Breeder LW

Papa Fathela
Bazenga Daddii
Big Baba
All the above

Pick your favourite Big Baba look

Suited up!
Sneakers, jeans and a cool tee
Trench coat na trao!
Black leather

Complete the lyric: "Chunga sana hapa utatekwa mamii, si ati unachochwa utatekwa utatii. Ngoma noma niite Bazenga Daddii, naifanya vieasy rahisi nanii. Easy kama...

...do re mi, do re mi, do re mi, do re mi."
...a e i o u."
...vile ngoma inachuna, acha isonge kama rumour."
...wacha nikulambelambe."

Breeder LW has collabed with these amazing women. Whose bars always slap the hardest for you?

Maandy Kabaya
Sylvia Ssaru
Fena Gitu

Pick an album from Big Baba that you've played from beginning to end

Kabla Kuosa (2018)
Bazenga Mentality (2021)
Vibes & Ting (2022)
Midas Touch (2023)

Breeder LW is easily in the same league as...

HtmlCode
Fathermoh
Wakadinali
Buruklyn Boyz
Mejja

Fridays are for...

Late nights of fun with friends in fine settings
Making Saturday plans
Dinner dates
Fashion! Showing up in a fun 'fit

Pick a fun fact about Breeder LW you have learned today

HtmlCode
Breeder LW's real name is Paul Baraka
Breeder was born and grew up in Dagoretti
Big Baba used to be part of a trio named 'Lyrical Wizards', he kept 'LW' as a nod to his early days rapping
His birthday is on New Year's Day, January 1st
Your score: Mastingo ni... 'Dedi Dedilee'!
You're off to a high-octane Friday and Breeder's 2024 hit 'Dedi Dedilee' is guaranteed to hype you up through the day! Happy Friday and keep the good times rolling!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Songa na hiyo... 'Pattern'!
Celebrate your love for dancing with one of Breeder's most popular collabs from 2021, 'Pattern' where Ndovu Kuu and Trio Mio are featured.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Si kwa ubaya... 'Bei Imepanda'!
Oh yeah! You're flexing and toasting to your success and Breeder's 'Bei Imepanda' featuring Ssaru will definitely pump you up today!
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Na staki ma...'Missed Call'!
Well, well, well...seems like you're off to make some happy mistakes this Friday, as Breeder would say..."Ndazima simu ndio asipigepige sana, na staki maMissed Call bana!"
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

10 African countries with the strongest military power in 2024

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Digital screen with World Environment Day [Image Credit: Freepik]

QUIZ: What percentage of Earth's surface is covered by oceans?

Person in gray coat holding black hat [Image Credit: Luca Nardone]

Gentlemen, do you give off alpha energy? [Quiz]

Kenyan rapper Breeder LW

Can we find the perfect Breeder LW song to light up your Friday? [Quiz]