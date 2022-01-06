Can we guess what ended your last relationship? [Quiz]
How you answer these five questions says a lot
Recommended articles
Did you make the first move or did your partner?
My partner initiated our relationship
I initiated it
I can't remember, I just enjoyed the company
Can you remember the biggest first you had with your partner?
Yes, vividly
We always sorted our issues before they got too big
No, we never had big fights
Have you stalked your ex on social media or asked mutual friends about how your ex is doing?
Shhhh, not so loudly! Yes!
No, let everyone live their life
I don't want to say
Perhaps you and your last partner discovered that it would not work out and you parted ways peacefully. So mature!
Share your score:
Must have hurt when things ended, especially because your partner blamed you for the breakup.
Share your score:
Well, even if the relationship ended, at least you made a decision that was healthy for you! Keep choosing you.
Share your score:
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke