Can we guess what ended your last relationship? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

How you answer these five questions says a lot

Two love hearts
Did you make the first move or did your partner?

My partner initiated our relationship
I initiated it
I can't remember, I just enjoyed the company

Can you remember the biggest first you had with your partner?

Yes, vividly
We always sorted our issues before they got too big
No, we never had big fights

Who started the "we need to breakup" conversation?

I was just ghosted
My partner
Me

If you met your ex by chance, would you say hi?

Never!
I don't know
Yes, I already have

Have you stalked your ex on social media or asked mutual friends about how your ex is doing?

Shhhh, not so loudly! Yes!
No, let everyone live their life
I don't want to say
Your score: It was amicable!
Perhaps you and your last partner discovered that it would not work out and you parted ways peacefully. So mature!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Ouch!
Must have hurt when things ended, especially because your partner blamed you for the breakup.
Your score: Ouch!
Share
Tweet
Your score: You chose you!
Well, even if the relationship ended, at least you made a decision that was healthy for you! Keep choosing you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change.

