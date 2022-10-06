RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can we guess your personality from your choice of movies and music? [Quiz]

Masia Wambua

The kind of music, movies, comedians and artists you enjoy can tell the kind of personality you are. Take this quiz and we'll guess your personality type.

Quiz: Can we tell your personality from your choice of movies and music?
Quiz: Can we tell your personality from your choice of movies and music?

What are you listening to when you are resting?

Lovers Rock
Throwback hits
Jazz music

Which movies do you watch the most?

Action
Thrillers
Documentaries

Which of these gadgets do you find most entertaining?

TV
Radio
Phone

What time of the day is the best time to listen to music?

Morning hours
Afternoon
Evening hours

From which continent do most of your favourite musicians come from?

Africa
America
Europe

Pick a hairstyle

Dreadlocks
Clean shaven
An afro

Which is your favourite musical instrument?

Drums
Guitar
Violin

Pick a guitar

Bass
Acoustic
Electric

Who have you been listening to since day 1?

Nameless
Avril
Jaguar

Pick your comedy king

Owago Onyiro
Sleepy David
DJ Shiti
Your score: You have a fun personality!
No one ever gets bored being around you and you've probably received a lot of compliments on your taste of music.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You have a cool and calm personality!
Many people would describe you as a very contained character. Keep it cool and enjoy!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You have a likable personality!
You're very easy to get along with and most people gravitate to you because you make them feel comfortable.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Masia Wambua Masia Wambua Masia Wambua is a trained journalist with an interest in telling stories as well as digital content writing. He is a rights crusader, a man with an interest in society.
Our newsletter gives you access to a curated selection of the most important stories daily.
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Sadio Mane the odd one out as Bayern Munich stars take team photo with glasses of beer

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Pulse Influencer Awards 2022 Countdown!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
October 15, 2022
Pulse Influencer Awards happening today!

Trending

Quiz: Can we tell your personality from your choice of movies and music?

Can we guess your personality from your choice of movies and music? [Quiz]