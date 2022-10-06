Can we guess your personality from your choice of movies and music? [Quiz]
The kind of music, movies, comedians and artists you enjoy can tell the kind of personality you are. Take this quiz and we'll guess your personality type.
What are you listening to when you are resting?
Lovers Rock
Throwback hits
Jazz music
Which movies do you watch the most?
Action
Thrillers
Documentaries
Which of these gadgets do you find most entertaining?
TV
Radio
Phone
What time of the day is the best time to listen to music?
Morning hours
Afternoon
Evening hours
From which continent do most of your favourite musicians come from?
Africa
America
Europe
Pick a hairstyle
Dreadlocks
Clean shaven
An afro
Which is your favourite musical instrument?
Drums
Guitar
Violin
Pick a guitar
Bass
Acoustic
Electric
Who have you been listening to since day 1?
Nameless
Avril
Jaguar
Pick your comedy king
Owago Onyiro
Sleepy David
DJ Shiti
Many people would describe you as a very contained character. Keep it cool and enjoy!
