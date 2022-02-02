RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can we help you choose the best gift for your Valentine? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Answer honestly and we will help you pick

Valentine's Day gift box (Courtesy)
Valentine's Day gift box (Courtesy)
Recommended articles

Would you describe your partner as a romantic?

Yes!
Not so much
Sometimes
I can't tell

What's your budget?

Sh1,000 - Sh2,000
Sh500 - Sh1,000
Less than Sh3,000
Money is no object

What is your partner's love language?

I don't know
It is Gifts
It is Quality Time
None of the above

How long have you been together?

A few months
1-2 years
Less than 4 years
More than 5 years

What did you give your partner last year?

Chocolate, Flowers
A customized gift
Nothing
I did something nice

Does your partner like to celebrate Valentine's Day?

Very much
I don't know
No, but I do
I want to find out

Would you like to deliver the gift yourself or have someone else deliver it for you?

I'd like to give it
Someone else deliver it
Either is good
Whichever is more convenient
Your score: A customized gift!
Your partner will appreciate a customized gift. Consider getting them something engraved, a printed hoodie, or classy stationery with their name on it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Some Chocolate!
The greatest thing about chocolate is that it can be had in many different ways. Chocolate truffles, chocolate cake, chocolate-covered strawberries, chocolate-nougat bars and so much more.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Plan something special!
Your partner enjoys spending time with you, it is how they feel connected with you. Take advantage of Valentine's Day and treat them to a picnic or a dinner date, movie date, or even an event they've wanted to attend with you.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: A voucher!
A voucher could be your best bet. You can get a voucher for a spa date or a staycation. Or a voucher from your partner's favourite online shop. You could also offer to clear the fee for one of the monthly services your partner is subscribed to.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Kamene Goro opens up on fallout with Andrew Kibe

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

Trending

Valentine's is coming, find out how lovable you are [Quiz]

Couple making heart symbol with hands (Courtesy)

Can we help you choose the best gift for your Valentine? [Quiz]

Valentine's Day gift box (Courtesy)