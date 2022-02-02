Can we help you choose the best gift for your Valentine? [Quiz]
Answer honestly and we will help you pick
Recommended articles
Would you describe your partner as a romantic?
Yes!
Not so much
Sometimes
I can't tell
What's your budget?
Sh1,000 - Sh2,000
Sh500 - Sh1,000
Less than Sh3,000
Money is no object
What is your partner's love language?
I don't know
It is Gifts
It is Quality Time
None of the above
How long have you been together?
A few months
1-2 years
Less than 4 years
More than 5 years
What did you give your partner last year?
Chocolate, Flowers
A customized gift
Nothing
I did something nice
Does your partner like to celebrate Valentine's Day?
Very much
I don't know
No, but I do
I want to find out
Would you like to deliver the gift yourself or have someone else deliver it for you?
I'd like to give it
Someone else deliver it
Either is good
Whichever is more convenient
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke