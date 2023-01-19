Can you score 3/9 on this general knowledge quiz?
If you have followed recent developments in county governments, you might have a fair chance.
Who is the current governor of Bungoma County?
Richard Wafula
Ken Lusaka
Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati
Ken Lusaka Next question
Who is the deputy governor of Nairobi?
James Njoroge Muchiri
Ann Kananu
Stanley Gitau
James Njoroge Muchiri Next question
Which governor paraded county drivers to exorcise ghost workers?
Jonson Sakaja
Simba Arati
Ann Waiguru
Simba Arati Next question
Kisii Governor Simba Arati cracked the whip in the county government’s Human resource, transport departments and ministry of finance demanding an explanation on how the county is paying ghost drivers who are on the payroll.
Who succeeded Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal as the governor of Samburu County?
Naisula Lesuuda
Samuel Chepkonga
Jonathan Lati Leleliit
Jonathan Lati Leleliit Next question
The Samburu County Government is headed by Governor Jonathan Lati Leleliit who won the Samburu county's gubernatorial race in the 2022 general elections under the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).
Who is the second governor of Embu County?
Cecily Mbarire
Lenny Kivuti
Martin Wambora
Cecily Mbarire Next question
Which governor survived impeachment on December 30, 2022?
Mike Sonko
Ann Waiguru
Kawira Mwangaza
Kawira Mwangaza Next question
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza survived the impeachment motion against her after a Senate special committee found that none of the 62 allegations levelled against her was substantiated.
Who is the deputy governor of Mombasa County?
Francis Thoya
Musa Abdulahi
Mahamed Razaq
Francis Thoya Next question
Who trounced Cleophas Malala to clinch the Kakamega gubernatorial seat?
Fernandes Barasa
Wycliffe Oparanya
Justus Wabomba
Fernandes Barasa Next question
Who among the following has chaired the council of governors?
Sospeter Ojaamong
Lee Kinyanjui
Martin Wambora
Martin Wambora Next question
Former Embu Governor Martin Wambora was elected the new Council of Governors (CoG) chair, replacing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on January 29, 2021.
