ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Can you score 3/9 on this general knowledge quiz?

Fabian Simiyu

If you have followed recent developments in county governments, you might have a fair chance.

County logos for Nairobi, Bungoma, Embu and Kisii
County logos for Nairobi, Bungoma, Embu and Kisii
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

Who is the current governor of Bungoma County?

Richard Wafula
Ken Lusaka
Wycliffe Wafula Wangamati
Ken Lusaka Next question

Who is the deputy governor of Nairobi?

James Njoroge Muchiri
Ann Kananu
Stanley Gitau
James Njoroge Muchiri Next question

Which governor paraded county drivers to exorcise ghost workers?

Jonson Sakaja
Simba Arati
Ann Waiguru
Simba Arati Next question
Kisii Governor Simba Arati cracked the whip in the county government’s Human resource, transport departments and ministry of finance demanding an explanation on how the county is paying ghost drivers who are on the payroll.

Who succeeded Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal as the governor of Samburu County?

Naisula Lesuuda
Samuel Chepkonga
Jonathan Lati Leleliit
Jonathan Lati Leleliit Next question
The Samburu County Government is headed by Governor Jonathan Lati Leleliit who won the Samburu county's gubernatorial race in the 2022 general elections under the United Democratic Alliance(UDA).

Who is the second governor of Embu County?

Cecily Mbarire
Lenny Kivuti
Martin Wambora
Cecily Mbarire Next question

Which governor survived impeachment on December 30, 2022?

Mike Sonko
Ann Waiguru
Kawira Mwangaza
Kawira Mwangaza Next question
Meru Governor Kawira Mwangaza survived the impeachment motion against her after a Senate special committee found that none of the 62 allegations levelled against her was substantiated.

Who is the deputy governor of Mombasa County?

Francis Thoya
Musa Abdulahi
Mahamed Razaq
Francis Thoya Next question

Who trounced Cleophas Malala to clinch the Kakamega gubernatorial seat?

Fernandes Barasa
Wycliffe Oparanya
Justus Wabomba
Fernandes Barasa Next question

Who among the following has chaired the council of governors?

Sospeter Ojaamong
Lee Kinyanjui
Martin Wambora
Martin Wambora Next question
Former Embu Governor Martin Wambora was elected the new Council of Governors (CoG) chair, replacing Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya on January 29, 2021.
Your score: Oops!
Are you sure you are Kenyan if you don't know your leaders?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Average!
Almost there.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Congratulations!
Well done for your exemplary knowledge in politics.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest quality of life

African countries with the highest quality of life

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Vasco da Gama pillar

History: Can you remember details of these historic sites? [Quiz]

County logos for Nairobi, Bungoma, Embu and Kisii

Can you score 3/9 on this general knowledge quiz?

Boxing gloves

How much do you know about boxing? [Quiz]