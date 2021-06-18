Do you know the men Vera Sidika has dated? Take this Quiz
Vera and the men she has loved
Pulse Live Kenya
Who was the first man Vera admitted to have been dating?
Yommy Johnson, a Nigerian man, was the first boyfriend Vera Sidika went public about in 2016. Their relationship ended with claims that Yommy had been violent and Vera had allegedly had an abortion during the time they were together. Next question
Who did Vera Sidika date after nasty break up with Yommy Johnson?
Perhaps one of Vera's most watched relationship was what she had with Kenyan musician Otile Brown back in 2018. Next question
Who did Vera date immediately after break up with Otile Brown?
Jimmy Chansa, a Tanzanian, got together with Vera after her split with Otile Brown. Next question
Who is Vera Sidika's baby daddy?
Brown Mauzo, a Tanzanian super star is Vera's baby daddy and also, as she confirmed, her husband. Guess she's out of the market and we wish the happy couple all the best! Next question
How many Tanzanians has Vera Sidika dated?
3
2
1
4
Including her current baby daddy, Vera Sidika has publicly admitted dating 2 Tanzanians - Johnny Chansa and Brown Mauzo Next question
Share your score:
