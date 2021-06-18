RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Do you know the men Vera Sidika has dated? Take this Quiz

Vera and the men she has loved

Socialite Vera Sidika
Socialite Vera Sidika Pulse Live Kenya
Who was the first man Vera admitted to have been dating?

She has never admitted to dating anyone
Otile Brown
Johnny Chansa
Yommy Johnson
Yommy Johnson, a Nigerian man, was the first boyfriend Vera Sidika went public about in 2016. Their relationship ended with claims that Yommy had been violent and Vera had allegedly had an abortion during the time they were together. Next question

Who did Vera Sidika date after nasty break up with Yommy Johnson?

Otile Brown
Johnny Chansa
Brown Mauzo
Mystery Doctor
Perhaps one of Vera's most watched relationship was what she had with Kenyan musician Otile Brown back in 2018. Next question

Who did Vera date immediately after break up with Otile Brown?

Yommy Johnson
Jimmy Chansa
Brown Mauzo
Mystery Hunk
Jimmy Chansa, a Tanzanian, got together with Vera after her split with Otile Brown. Next question

Who is Vera Sidika's baby daddy?

Brown Mauzo
Yommy Johnson
Johnny Chansa
Mystery hunk
Brown Mauzo, a Tanzanian super star is Vera's baby daddy and also, as she confirmed, her husband. Guess she's out of the market and we wish the happy couple all the best! Next question

How many Tanzanians has Vera Sidika dated?

3
2
1
4
Including her current baby daddy, Vera Sidika has publicly admitted dating 2 Tanzanians - Johnny Chansa and Brown Mauzo Next question
