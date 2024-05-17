The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Eligible Lords of 'Bridgerton': Whose playbook will get you the diamond? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Dear gentle reader, the pursuit of the diamond of the season is a noble quest that requires strategy, charm, and a touch of audacity. Answer each question with the utmost sincerity to discover which esteemed gentleman's playbook will guide you to victory.

'Bridgerton' characters: Lord Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, Lord Colin played by Luke Newton, Lord Benedict played by Luke Thompson and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page
'Bridgerton' characters: Lord Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, Lord Colin played by Luke Newton, Lord Benedict played by Luke Thompson and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page

Recommended articles

What would you consider your greatest asset in the pursuit of the diamond of the season?

Your charm and ability to captivate any room you enter.
Your unwavering loyalty and steadfast dedication.
Your sharp mind and intellectual prowess.
Your creativity and artistic flair, enchanting all who behold it.

How would you initiate a conversation with the diamond of the season?

By sharing a unique and creative perspective that captivates her imagination.
With a bold and charming compliment that leaves her breathless.
Through a witty remark that ignites a spirited and intellectual exchange.
By posing thoughtful inquiries that show your deep interest in her views.

What kind of gift would you present to the diamond of the season?

A heartfelt letter, brimming with admiration and respect.
A dazzling piece of jewelry that accentuates her radiant beauty.
A piece of art or a poem, crafted with her in mind.
A rare and treasured book that aligns perfectly with her passions.

How would you demonstrate your commitment to winning her heart?

By offering unwavering support and steadfast companionship.
By engaging in profound conversations that reveal your genuine self.
By ensuring your presence at every prominent social event, making your intentions clear.
By creating unforgettable experiences that showcase your creativity and thoughtfulness.

What quality do you think the diamond of the season values most in a suitor?

Confidence and charisma, the hallmarks of a true gentleman.
Loyalty and dependability, the foundation of a lasting bond.
Intelligence and wit, the sparks of a stimulating connection.
Creativity and originality, the keys to a captivating courtship.

How would you handle a rival suitor?

Maintain your integrity and let your sincere qualities speak for themselves.
Outshine him in every social setting with your undeniable charm.
Engage him in a battle of wits, triumphing with your intellect.
Outmaneuver him with your clever and imaginative strategies.

Where would you take the diamond of the season for a special outing?

To an art gallery or theatre, where shared cultural passions ignite.
To a grand ball, where you can dance and make a striking impression.
To a library or bookshop, where your mutual love of knowledge flourishes.
To a serene garden, where private and heartfelt conversations bloom.

What would you do to impress her family?

Display impeccable manners and social finesse at every gathering.
Show respect and loyalty through thoughtful gestures and actions.
Engage them in stimulating discussions, showcasing your intellect.
Demonstrate your artistic talents and unique perspectives, leaving them in awe.

How do you handle a misunderstanding with the diamond of the season?

Address it directly with honesty and clarity, restoring harmony.
Discuss it calmly and logically, reaching a mutual understanding.
Listen to her concerns and offer sincere apologies, mending the rift.
Use a creative approach to resolve the issue, rekindling the connection.

How do you envision your future with the diamond of the season?

As a power couple, commanding admiration and envy from society.
As a creatively inspiring duo, exploring new artistic heights and adventures together.
As a supportive and loving partner, creating a strong family bond.
As intellectually compatible equals, constantly learning and growing together.
Your score: Calculated miscalculations of Lord Bridgerton's playbook!
Follow the playbook of Anthony Bridgerton, whose confidence and charisma will captivate the diamond of the season. Until our paths cross again, dear reader, may your pursuits be ever charming and your conquests ever delightful! - Lady Whistledown
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Designed for precision, The Duke's playbook!
Emulate Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, whose loyalty and dependability will earn her unwavering trust. Until our paths cross again, dear reader, may your pursuits be ever charming and your conquests ever delightful! - Lady Whistledown
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Deceptively simple, Lord Colin Bridgerton's playbook!
Take inspiration from Colin Bridgerton, whose intelligence and wit will create a deep and lasting connection. Until our paths cross again, dear reader, may your pursuits be ever charming and your conquests ever delightful! - Lady Whistledown
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: The adroit maneuvers of Lord Benedict's playbook!
Adopt the approach of Benedict Bridgerton, whose creativity and originality will enchant her heart. Until our paths cross again, dear reader, may your pursuits be ever charming and your conquests ever delightful. - Lady Whistledown
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

'Bridgerton' characters: Penelope Featherington played by: Nicola Coughlan, Lady Danbury played by Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel and Eloise Bridgerton played by Claudia Jessie

Let's find a 'Bridgerton' leading lady who matches your personality [Quiz]

'Bridgerton' characters: Lord Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, Lord Colin played by Luke Newton, Lord Benedict played by Luke Thompson and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page

Eligible Lords of 'Bridgerton': Whose playbook will get you the diamond? [Quiz]