Fashion lovers: Can you correctly guess the trends these famous people started? [Quiz]
A famous hat from the 1980s, iconic hairstyles, a tiny purse, memorable red-carpet looks and even lifestyle choices. This quiz is guaranteed to excite all fashion & trend lovers everywhere.
Who created a reputation for always wearing a "heavenly scent"?
Rihanna Next question
Since 2013, fellow celebrities have gone on record commending Barbadian singer Rihanna for the scents she wears. Hollywood actor Jennifer Lawrence, TV star Jim Parsons, rapper Lil Nas X, Blackish star Miles Brown, Nick Jonas of the Jonas brothers and TV presenter Ryan Seacrest are among the celebrities who've attested to RiRi's amazing body scent.
Who made this hat famous?
Pharrell Williams Next question
The Vivienne Westwood World's End Buffalo hat was created in 1982 by the UK designer. American musician Pharrell Williams made the hat famous after first wearing it in London in July 2009 and again at the 2014 Grammys where he bagged the Record of the Year and Album of the Year awards.
This Colombian musician is credited for introducing belly dancing into pop culture
Shakira Next question
By showcasing belly dancing in her 2001 global hit "Whenever, Wherever", Shakira created a craze around the art form. The song was 2001's biggest song globally, having been the lead single from her first-ever English language album released that year "Laundry Service".
This Ugandan politician is iconic for his red-beret movement
Robert Kyagulanyi "Bobi Wine" Next question
Ugandan opposition leader Bobi Wine is famous for his red beret movement and political party National Unity Platform (NUP). In 2019 the Ugandan government categorised the piece of clothing as military wear essentially banning Wine & his followers from wearing it but they remained adamant and he is often seen donning it at public functions.
This 90's rap G.O.A.T. is a globally-famous 'stoner'
Snoop Dogg Next question
Snoop Dogg's love and celebration of weed is probably the second thing he is most famous for, after his music. As the pro-legalisation wave continues to sweep across the globe, he has become one of the most-referenced celebrities when films, TV shows, and comedians discuss the controversial 'holy herb'.
Nigerian presidents have played part in popularising the country's iconic "agbada" attire. This Nigerian president once said: "I came back to power in this 'agbada' to convince Nigerians to make sacrifices..."
Muhammadu Buhari Next question
President Buhari used the metaphor during a political meeting in October 2018. While the 4-piece "agbadu" was initially reserved for the wealthy, it has evolved into styles that are seen in everyday clothes. It is also one of the attires considered African-wear across the world.
Which female rapper made Chinese bangs (and colourful hair) a fashion trend?
Nicki Minaj Next question
In 2022, American rapper Nicki Minaj called out the fashion industry for not attributing successful trends started by black women. Among the trends she has pioneered in fashion are Chinese bangs, pink hair, and playful outfits as part of personal branding.
This iconic voice is also famously known for her love of butterfly adornments
Mariah Carey Next question
She has sung about them, donned various butterfly-inspired fashion items and even designed products after butterflies.
This Kenyan politician & academic popularised the 'pouf' hairstyle associated with Queen of France Marie Antoinette
Prof. Julia Ojiambo Next question
Prof. Ojiambo also made history as the first-ever Kenyan woman to be enrolled at Harvard University and the first woman to serve as assistant minister in Cabinet.
At the 2019 AMAs, this musician made headlines for her tiny handbag on the red carpet
Lizzo Next question
Lizzo's mini Valentino bag from the 2019 AMAs was the showstopper that year.
