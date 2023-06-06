The sports category has moved to a new website.

Quiz: Find out your dad's distinct African personality

Miriam Mwende

Take this quiz with your dad and learn something new about him for Father's Day

A father and his teenage son posing on a balcony [Photo: Kaysha]
Hey dad, is there a hobby you enjoy that I don't know about?

Yes, there's a show I've recently discovered
Not really, but you could recommend something
Just something that gets my body moving
A man's hobbies are his own

If I could re-live my 20s, I'd...

...definitely make more money than I did!
...beat up a disrespectful chap I forgave. He deserved a good beating.
...spend a little more time with my own parents.
...put off getting kids a little longer

Super dad, which of these African values is the most important for fathers today?

Carrying the legacy of their fathers and forefathers. Elevating the family name.
Community. Africa is built on strong, closely-knit communities.
Fearless leadership. African fathers are defenders and protectors of those in their care
Present fatherhood. A lot of fathers nowadays disown their children and that's not the African way.

Dad, pick a statement that best describes how you think of national politics

Politics, like sports, is about the players and who plays the game to win
For national politics, "sina maoni"
After the presidency, national politics is what affects people's everyday lives
There are a lot of oldies in national politics, I'd like to see more youth

Papa, what is something mom has done for you that you really appreciate?

She's built a very happy home for all of us
We've had our troubles but I know I can always count on her
There's something but I won't share that one, it's my secret
Well, I appreciate her for everything but she still has a chance to do something memorable

Dad, who's an African legend you admire?

Queen Cleopatra of Egypt
Dedan Kimathi
Kofi Annan
Miriam Makeba

Which order best represents your priorities as a dad?

Provide > Protect > Love
Guide > Facilitate > Support
Discipline > Empower > Success
Mutual respect > Friendship > Achievement

Dad, out of all your rules, how many would you say came from grandpa?

Not too many, maybe just a few
None, I don't think any of my kids could take any of them
All of them, I have a lot of respect for how I was raised
Just the ones that matter

Hey dad, what helps you calm down in tense situations?

Tense situations don't faze me, takes more than that to shake me
Don't take it from me but a nice strong drink
Handling the situation, then working off the rest at the gym
Spending time with the guys

If we could take a trip to any place in the world, where would you pick?

Egypt, I'm very fascinated by the history it still holds
Somewhere in Europe, I've always been curious about the continent
South Africa, it's one of those African countries I think I'd enjoy
Maybe South America, I love the people out there
Your score: Spirit of the Lion!
Fearless in the face of challenges, clear resolve as a leader, and when he 'roars' people listen and act.
Your score: A true son of the African soil!
In touch with his heritage, carrying the legacy of those who went ahead and an advocate of African culture and values.
Your score: Descendant of the warrior kings!
Strategic, systematic and extremely disciplined. He navigates the world with a clear sense of purpose and duty.
Your score: An elder for generations!
Wise counsel, sober judgment, acts with fairness and always looking for ways to bring out the best in people.
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
