What is your most toxic trait in relationships? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Discover the toxic trait you bring to your relationships and save yourself some trouble

Couple fighting(Youth Village Kenya)
Couple fighting(Youth Village Kenya)
Which of the following best describes you?

I'll say sorry when I'm wrong
I don't have to say sorry
I say sorry to avoid arguments
I wish my partner said sorry more

Have you ever cheated on your partner?

Yes, but it was a mistake
Yes, but everyone cheats
No, never!
I'd rather not say

Do you think your partner still loves you?

Yes
I think they are pretending
If they don't then they better end it
No, I'm planning to break up with them

In an argument, which of the following is your reaction?

I try to listen
I'm the one shouting the loudest
I never argue with anyone
We are both very opinionated

What caused your last breakup?

Cheating
We just decided to end it
I was dumped
I was ghosted

How many times have you talked to your partner today?

Maybe 2 times
We're always chatting
We don't have to talk everyday
I'll call them later

Which of the following is your number 1 deal breaker?

Hygiene, I can't stand dirty people
Cheating
I don't date stupid people
I don't date ugly people

Which of the following is relationship advice that you follow?

Never go to bed angry with your partner
Ogopa sana Nairobi
I don't kiss and tell
Your partner cannot be your BFF

Which of the following is relationship advice that you give?

Never ignore red flags
Never tell your partner everything
Always seek advice from trusted loved ones
Always keep your relationship private

Which of these romantic movies gave you a memorable lesson on relationships?

Friends With Benefits
The Notebook
Beauty and the Beast
Hitch
Your score: Your toxic trait is trust issues
Past relationship traumas may make you wary of new partners, consider learning how to trust again.
Your score: Your toxic trait is poor communication
Communication involves listening, understanding and also sharing what is on your mind even if it's difficult.
Your score: Your toxic trait is mind games
It may be interesting to test your partner but it's far from amusing to find out you were being tested.
Your score: Your toxic trait is selfishness
Selfishness can make you think you deserve everything and everyone else deserves nothing... not good for relationships.
