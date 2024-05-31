The sports category has moved to a new website.

Gentlemen, do you give off alpha energy? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Let's find out! Are you the pack leader, supportive friend, lone wolf, or a chill observer?

Person in gray coat holding black hat [Image Credit: Luca Nardone]
When someone cuts you off in traffic, you...

Ignore it and stay focused on your destination
Honk and let them know you mean business
Mutter under your breath but keep driving
Let it slide; it's not worth the stress

At a party, you’re most likely to...

Mingle and chat with everyone
Find a quiet corner or leave early
Blend in and go with the flow
Be the life of the party and center of attention

In a relationship, you are...

The caring and supportive partner
The dominant and decisive partner
The independent and self-sufficient partner
The loyal and dependable partner

When you see someone being mistreated, you...

Feel bad but hope someone else will intervene
Step in immediately and defend them
Observe the situation before deciding on your action
Offer support and comfort to the victim

If a coworker takes credit for your work, you...

Vent to friends but do nothing officially
Let it go but take note for the future
Bring it up diplomatically with your boss
Confront them and demand recognition

In your friendships, you are...

The mysterious one who’s hard to read
The leader who sets the agenda
The supportive and reliable friend
The easygoing and friendly companion

How do you usually greet people?

With a firm handshake and direct eye contact
With a warm smile and friendly words
With a nod or brief acknowledgment
With a casual wave or nonchalant greeting

In a heated argument, you...

Stand your ground and don’t back down
Avoid confrontation and stay quiet
Try to find a compromise and keep the peace
Listen carefully and respond thoughtfully

When it comes to making decisions, you...

Take control and make the final call
Analyze all options thoroughly before deciding
Prefer someone else to make the tough choices
Consider everyone’s opinion and go with the majority

When someone asks you for a favor, you...

Agree if it aligns with your goals
Gladly help out, even if it’s inconvenient
Hesitate but often end up helping
Evaluate if it’s worth your time and effort
Your score: Alpha energy!
You're a natural leader, confident and assertive. People often look to you for guidance and you thrive in taking charge of situations.
Your score: Beta energy!
You're a supportive friend and a great team player. You value harmony and cooperation, always ready to lend a helping hand.
Your score: Sigma energy!
You're an independent soul, preferring to go your own way. You're introspective and often march to the beat of your own drum.
Your score: Delta energy!
You're laid-back and easygoing, preferring to stay out of the spotlight. You're reliable and content with a low-key approach to life.
Miriam Mwende
