How American are you? [Quiz]
Take this quirky and hilarious quiz to see how closely you align with classic American values – from your taste in bizarre food combos to your dream superpower!
Which celebrity would you want to narrate your life?
If your life were a TV show, what would be the most popular episode?
The unexpected karaoke showdown
The epic park-and-chill party
The legendary BBQ cook-off
The great cross-country road trip
If you could pick one superpower, which would it be?
The power to always find a parking spot
The ability to perfectly grill any food
Unlimited frequent flyer miles
Instant mastery of any musical instrument
What's the most outrageous thing you'd do for a free year of your favorite food?
Dress up as a giant taco and parade downtown
Win a dance-off at a local mall
Sing the national anthem at a sports event
Compete in a hot dog eating contest
How do you typically celebrate a friend’s birthday?
Throwing a surprise party with all their favorite things
Organising an adventure or day trip
Planning a themed dinner or party
Giving a thoughtful, personalised gift
How do you typically spend a national holiday?
Organising a big family or friends reunion
Relaxing at home and enjoying the day off
Attending a cultural festival or parade
Traveling to a new city or state
What’s your ultimate pet peeve?
The existence of diet soda
When people don’t respect the sanctity of the ketchup-to-fries ratio
When someone disrespects your favorite sports team
Folks who don’t understand the beauty of a perfectly timed meme
Which historical figure would you most like to have dinner with?
What's your favorite thing about road trips?
Enjoying the scenic views and natural landmarks
Stopping at quirky roadside attractions
Singing along to a perfectly curated playlist
Sampling local foods from different diners
You have your own distinct style, with a hint of American influence.
You appreciate American culture but also enjoy diverse experiences.
You’ve got a good mix of American values with a touch of uniqueness.
You embody the spirit of American culture in your everyday choices.
