The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How American are you? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Take this quirky and hilarious quiz to see how closely you align with classic American values – from your taste in bizarre food combos to your dream superpower!

Man holding American flag on city river embankment [Image Credit: Ketut Subiyanto]
Man holding American flag on city river embankment [Image Credit: Ketut Subiyanto]

Recommended articles

Which celebrity would you want to narrate your life?

Morgan Freeman
Tina Fey
Viola Davis
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

If your life were a TV show, what would be the most popular episode?

The unexpected karaoke showdown
The epic park-and-chill party
The legendary BBQ cook-off
The great cross-country road trip

If you could pick one superpower, which would it be?

The power to always find a parking spot
The ability to perfectly grill any food
Unlimited frequent flyer miles
Instant mastery of any musical instrument

What's the most outrageous thing you'd do for a free year of your favorite food?

Dress up as a giant taco and parade downtown
Win a dance-off at a local mall
Sing the national anthem at a sports event
Compete in a hot dog eating contest

How do you typically celebrate a friend’s birthday?

Throwing a surprise party with all their favorite things
Organising an adventure or day trip
Planning a themed dinner or party
Giving a thoughtful, personalised gift

How do you typically spend a national holiday?

Organising a big family or friends reunion
Relaxing at home and enjoying the day off
Attending a cultural festival or parade
Traveling to a new city or state

Which of these TV shows did you enjoy the most?

Game of Thrones
Friends
The Office
Stranger Things

What’s your ultimate pet peeve?

The existence of diet soda
When people don’t respect the sanctity of the ketchup-to-fries ratio
When someone disrespects your favorite sports team
Folks who don’t understand the beauty of a perfectly timed meme

Which historical figure would you most like to have dinner with?

George Washington (America's first president)
Harriet Tubman (Abolitionist, social activist, military leader and Union spy during the Civil War)
Mark Twain (Writer, essayist and humorist)
Amelia Earhart (Aviation pioneer)

What's your favorite thing about road trips?

Enjoying the scenic views and natural landmarks
Stopping at quirky roadside attractions
Singing along to a perfectly curated playlist
Sampling local foods from different diners
Your score: 25% American!
You have your own distinct style, with a hint of American influence.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 50% American!
You appreciate American culture but also enjoy diverse experiences.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 75% American!
You’ve got a good mix of American values with a touch of uniqueness.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 100% American!
You embody the spirit of American culture in your everyday choices.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

African countries with the highest divorce rate

African countries with the highest divorce rate

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

10 African cities with the highest crime index at the start of 2024

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Machoka at 70: Emotions run high during Citizen TV presenter's birthday [Video]

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Akothee finally reveals reasons for separating from Omosh 1 month after wedding

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Man, once a ‘billionaire’, recounts how he lost wealth, now sells his book on streets [Video]

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Details of Ngina Kenyatta's luxurious restaurant

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Zero Chills! Jackie Matubia's advice for Milly Chebby amid the unfollow drama

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

Pulse Cares Donation Drive
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
May 31, 2024
Pulse Cares Donation Drive Ends Today
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Man holding American flag on city river embankment [Image Credit: Ketut Subiyanto]

How American are you? [Quiz]

'Bridgerton' characters: Penelope Featherington played by: Nicola Coughlan, Lady Danbury played by Adjoa Andoh, Queen Charlotte played by Golda Rosheuvel and Eloise Bridgerton played by Claudia Jessie

Let's find a 'Bridgerton' leading lady who matches your personality [Quiz]

'Bridgerton' characters: Lord Anthony played by Jonathan Bailey, Lord Colin played by Luke Newton, Lord Benedict played by Luke Thompson and Duke of Hastings Simon Basset played by Regé-Jean Page

Eligible Lords of 'Bridgerton': Whose playbook will get you the diamond? [Quiz]