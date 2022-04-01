RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How can you know if you're addicted to your phone? [Quiz]

Authors:

Pulse Contributor

Take this quiz and find out whether you are battling a smartphone addiction

Mobile charger cable
Mobile charger cable
Recommended articles

Does your phone ever run out of charge?

Never! Not even during a blackout
Well, I charge it once a day and I never need to charge it again
I avoid it so I always carry my charger and power bank

What happens when you get the first alert that your phone battery is low?

Panic and pandemonium!
If I was using the phone I run for the charger
I wait for it to go off before I charge it, I heard that's the right way.

Which of the following sounds close to your morning routine?

Check notifications and messages before getting out of bed
I check my phone as I have breakfast
I'll pick a call in the morning but will wait for when I'm settled down to actually go through my phone

When going to sleep, where do you place your phone?

Duh, under the pillow. I must hear it ring.
On the bedside table. That way it’s not too far.
I don’t care where my phone is by the time I’m going to sleep

Do you hear phantom rings and notification pings?

All the time!
On some days
What are phantom rings?

How many times do you check your phone in 1 hour?

Maybe every 5 minutes
After 15 minutes
Rarely, but I glance at notifications

Have you ever been told you spend too much time on your phone?

Yes
Not really
I'm the one who tells people to get off their phones!

Do you own a power bank?

I've already replaced 3
I think I have one
I have one and a backup

Do you multitask while you're on your phone?

I wouldn't if I was driving but yes
Sometimes
Never

Which of the following is one of your hobbies?

Scrolling on social media
Zoning out to some good music
Most times I'm reading a book
Your score: You have a problem
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but you might have a serious problem with your phone. You might need to set up some digital wellbeing controls such as turning off some notifications or regulating screen time.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Borderline
While you're not too fixated on your phone, you have a few tendencies that can be checked by limiting apps that send notifications to your phone and taking deliberately extended periods of time away from your phone.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are an A-grade master of self-discipline!
Well done! You are among the masters of self-discipline. Cultivating a thriving life away from your phone is one of the best things you've done for yourself, help others.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

10 best international airports in Africa according to latest ranking

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

15 African cities with the highest cost of living index scores

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Citizen TV news anchor Mike Okinyi lands gov't role

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Mauritius picked as the happiest country in Africa, while Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya are not in the top 10

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

At least 40 African countries print their money in the UK, France and Germany

Trending

How can you know if you're addicted to your phone? [Quiz]

Mobile charger cable