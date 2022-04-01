How can you know if you're addicted to your phone? [Quiz]
Take this quiz and find out whether you are battling a smartphone addiction
Does your phone ever run out of charge?
Never! Not even during a blackout
Well, I charge it once a day and I never need to charge it again
I avoid it so I always carry my charger and power bank
What happens when you get the first alert that your phone battery is low?
Panic and pandemonium!
If I was using the phone I run for the charger
I wait for it to go off before I charge it, I heard that's the right way.
Which of the following sounds close to your morning routine?
Check notifications and messages before getting out of bed
I check my phone as I have breakfast
I'll pick a call in the morning but will wait for when I'm settled down to actually go through my phone
When going to sleep, where do you place your phone?
Duh, under the pillow. I must hear it ring.
On the bedside table. That way it’s not too far.
I don’t care where my phone is by the time I’m going to sleep
Do you hear phantom rings and notification pings?
All the time!
On some days
What are phantom rings?
How many times do you check your phone in 1 hour?
Maybe every 5 minutes
After 15 minutes
Rarely, but I glance at notifications
Have you ever been told you spend too much time on your phone?
Yes
Not really
I'm the one who tells people to get off their phones!
Do you own a power bank?
I've already replaced 3
I think I have one
I have one and a backup
Do you multitask while you're on your phone?
I wouldn't if I was driving but yes
Sometimes
Never
Which of the following is one of your hobbies?
Scrolling on social media
Zoning out to some good music
Most times I'm reading a book
Sorry to be the bearer of bad news but you might have a serious problem with your phone. You might need to set up some digital wellbeing controls such as turning off some notifications or regulating screen time.
While you're not too fixated on your phone, you have a few tendencies that can be checked by limiting apps that send notifications to your phone and taking deliberately extended periods of time away from your phone.
Well done! You are among the masters of self-discipline. Cultivating a thriving life away from your phone is one of the best things you've done for yourself, help others.
