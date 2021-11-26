How do county governments make money? [Quiz]
Take this quiz to test how much you know about devolution
Which group includes sources of revenue for county governments?
Land rates, single business permits, parking fees
Cess, conditional grants, court fines
Income tax, loans, donor funding
Land rates, single business permits, parking fees Next question
Land rates, single business permits and parking fees are some ways through which county governments raise revenue. The Kenyan Constitution (Article 209) allows county governments to raise revenues through taxes and charges. Other forms of revenue include conditional grants, donor funding, equitable share from the national government, and loans.
Who is the current Governor of Nairobi City County?
Evans Kidero
Mike Mbuvi Sonko
Anne Kananu Mwenda
General Mohamed Badi
How many times has Embu Governor Martin Wambora been impeached?
0
2
5
10
2 Next question
He has been impeached twice. The Members of the County Assembly (MCAs) have the power to recall a sitting governor. As laid out in the 2010 Constitution of Kenya, MCAs can recall a governor on the grounds of gross violation of the constitution, abuse of office or gross misconduct, physical or mental incapacitation or if one commits a crime under national or international law.
Who was the first governor to lose their position from an impeachment?
Anne Waiguru
Martin Wambora
Ferdinand Waititu
Mohamed Abdi Mohamoud
Which team has the first ever female deputy governors since devolution of the Kenyan government?
Anne Waiguru, Joyce Labosso and Charity Ngilu
Evalyn Aruasa Chepkirui, Malonza Peninah and Fatuma Mohamed Achani
Joyce Laboso, Cecilia Mbuthia and Evalyn Chepkirui
Margaret Kamar, Dullo Fatuma Adan and Susan Kikwai
Evalyn Aruasa Chepkirui, Delina Mlagui and Adelina Mwau Next question
The first-ever Kenyan female deputy governors comprised Evalyn Aruasa Chepkirui (Narok), Malonza Peninah (Kitui) and Fatuma Mohamed Achani (Kwale). Other female deputy governors in the 2013-2017 regime included; Dorothy Nditi Muchungu (Embu), Susan Kikwai (Kericho) and Ruth Adhiambo Odinga Busia (Kisumu).
Which legislative position is considered the most ‘powerful/influential’?
Member of the County Assembly
Senator
Governor
Women Representative
Member of the County Assembly Next question
The MCA legislative position is considered the most ‘powerful/influential’ in Kenya. MCAs are mandated to represent their wards in the county assembly; oversee the county executive per the Constitution and the County Government Act (CGA); and to promote accessibility, transparency and participation of the county populations in line with Article 9 of the CGA.
Which one of these functions is NOT a devolved government function?
Disaster Management
Agriculture
Secondary school education
Early childhood education
Secondary school education Next question
Secondary school education is not a devolved function under county governments. The national government is responsible for secondary schools.
Which of these functions are performed by devolved units (county governments)?
Agriculture, Health, Trade Development
Energy, Secondary School Education, Livestock Development
Public Investment, Finance, Transport
Energy, Foreign Affairs, Interior
Agriculture, Health, Trade Development Next question
Agriculture, Health, Trade Development are devolved functions of the county government. Some other functions include; animal control & welfare, county planning and development, firefighting services.
