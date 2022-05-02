How much can you remember from primary school Maths? [Quiz]
Take this quiz and see if you are still a pro at primary school mathematics
Which of the following is an improper fraction?
2/4
33/34
24/24
6/24
24/24 Next question
An improper fraction is one in which the numerator is equal to or greater than the denominator.
Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating the perimeter of a triangle?
P = a + b + c
P = 1/2 B x W x H
P = (a+b) + H
P = B x W x H
P = a+b+c Next question
Using "BODMAS", what is the correct answer to [50-{3×(9+7)}]?
752
430
16
2
2 Next question
What is the year 2022 in Roman numerals?
IIXIIII
MMXXII
MCMII
MMCXII
MMXXII Next question
How is the area of a circle calculated?
A = 2 x π x r
A = 2 x π x r x h
A = π × R2
A = 1/2π x R2
A = π×R2 Next question
Which of the following instruments in a geometrical set can accurately measure distance on a map?
Dividers Next question
What name is given to the branch of mathematics that substitutes numbers with letters?
Arithmetic
Trigonometry
Algebra
Geometry
Algebra Next question
What mathematical name is given to the side of a triangle opposite a right angle (the longest side)?
Pythagoras' Theorem
Base
Hypotenuse
Angle θ (theta)
Hypotenuse Next question
How is the volume of a cylinder calculated?
V = 4/3 × π × r3
V = π x r2 x h
V = π x r x l
V = ⅓ × π x r x 2h
V = π x r2 x h Next question
Which of the following famous mathematicians is considered the "Father of Maths"?
Pythagoras
Thales of Miletus
Archimedes
Euclid
Archimedes Next question
