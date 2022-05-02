RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How much can you remember from primary school Maths? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Take this quiz and see if you are still a pro at primary school mathematics

Which of the following is an improper fraction?

2/4
33/34
24/24
6/24
24/24 Next question
An improper fraction is one in which the numerator is equal to or greater than the denominator.

Which of the following is the correct formula for calculating the perimeter of a triangle?

P = a + b + c
P = 1/2 B x W x H
P = (a+b) + H
P = B x W x H
P = a+b+c Next question

Using "BODMAS", what is the correct answer to [50-{3×(9+7)}]?

752
430
16
2
2 Next question

What is the year 2022 in Roman numerals?

IIXIIII
MMXXII
MCMII
MMCXII
MMXXII Next question

How is the area of a circle calculated?

A = 2 x π x r
A = 2 x π x r x h
A = π × R2
A = 1/2π x R2
A = π×R2 Next question

Which of the following instruments in a geometrical set can accurately measure distance on a map?

Compass
Ruler
Thread
Dividers
Dividers Next question

What name is given to the branch of mathematics that substitutes numbers with letters?

Arithmetic
Trigonometry
Algebra
Geometry
Algebra Next question

What mathematical name is given to the side of a triangle opposite a right angle (the longest side)?

Pythagoras' Theorem
Base
Hypotenuse
Angle θ (theta)
Hypotenuse Next question

How is the volume of a cylinder calculated?

V = 4/3 × π × r3
V = π x r2 x h
V = π x r x l
V = ⅓ × π x r x 2h
V = π x r2 x h Next question

Which of the following famous mathematicians is considered the "Father of Maths"?

Pythagoras
Thales of Miletus
Archimedes
Euclid
Archimedes Next question
Your score: Math is still kicking your A, sorry.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're actually not that bad at Math!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: How does it feel to be a Math genius?
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

