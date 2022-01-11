RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How much can you remember from primary school Science? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Test your memory with these primary school questions

Pulse Quiz
What is the name of this instrument?

Anemometer
Wind Sock
Wind Vane
Weathervane
Anemometer Next question
The instrument in the image is primarily an anemometer which is used by meteorologists to measure wind speed and wind pressure.

What name is given to the process through which plants produce oxygen?

Respiration
Chlorophyll
Photosynthesis
Excretion
Photosynthesis Next question
Oxygen is the byproduct of photosynthesis in plants.

How many chambers does the human heart have?

2
3
4
5
4 Next question
The human heart consists of the left atrium and right atrium (upper chambers), and the left ventricle and right ventricle (lower chambers).

Which of the following body organs is not part of the digestive system?

Tongue
Duodenum
Trachea
Rectum
Trachea Next question
The trachea is part of the respiratory system

What makes up 78% of the air we breathe?

Oxygen
Carbon Dioxide
Water
Nitrogen
Nitrogen Next question
The air we breathe is composed of 78% Nitrogen, 20.9% Oxygen, 0.03% Carbon Dioxide, 0.9% Argon and 0.17% other gases.

Which of the following is not a source of protein?

Yellow Beans
Broccoli
Potato
Green Grams
Potato Next question
A potato is a starchy vegetable which makes it more a source of carbohydrates than it is of vitamins or protein.

Which is the largest internal organ in the human body?

Brain
Lungs
Liver
Kidneys
Liver Next question
The liver of a human being is said to be approximately the size of a football
Your score: Average
Maybe Science was just not your thing.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Above Average
You must have really enjoyed the subject!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Excellent!
Now here are the real 8-4-4 OGs!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

