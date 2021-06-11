RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How much do you know about SOGI? Test yourself with this Quiz

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

#PulseQuiz

AFP
Recommended articles

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

What does SOGI stand for?

I really don't know
First I've heard of it
Indian food
Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
SOGI is a globally acceptable term which stands for Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity Next question

Which of the following is NOT a type of Sexual Orientation?

Gay
Non-binary
Heterosexual
Asexual
Non-binary is a adjective used to describe a person who does not identify exclusively as a man or woman. The Human Rights Campaign further adds: "Non-binary people may identify as being both a man and a woman, somewhere in between, or as falling completely outside these categories." Next question

Which of the following is NOT a Gender Identity?

Androgyne
Bisexual
Cisgender
Female
Bisexual is an adjective which describes a type of sexual orientation. A bisexual person is emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to more than one sex, gender or gender identity. Next question

What does "Coming Out" mean in the context of SOGI?

Meeting people of the same sexual orientation as you
Disclosing a secret
Accepting one's SOGI adjective
Coming out of the closet
In full, "coming out of the closet" describers the act of a member of the LGBTQ+ community disclosing their sexual orientation or gender identity. Next question

What is Gender Dysphoria?

The ability to have an unfixed gender identity
Behaving in a way that does not conform to traditional expectations of one's gender
Being distressed by dissonance in one's assigned gender and gender identity
Rejecting traditional views on sexual orientation and gender identity
Gender Dysphoria is a clinically diagnosable condition where a person is distressed by dissonance in their assigned gender at birth as contrasted to their innermost concept of their gender identity. Next question
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke