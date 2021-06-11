How much do you know about SOGI? Test yourself with this Quiz
AFP
What does SOGI stand for?
I really don't know
First I've heard of it
Indian food
Sexual Orientation and Gender Identity
Which of the following is NOT a type of Sexual Orientation?
Gay
Non-binary
Heterosexual
Asexual
Which of the following is NOT a Gender Identity?
Androgyne
Bisexual
Cisgender
Female
Bisexual is an adjective which describes a type of sexual orientation. A bisexual person is emotionally, romantically or sexually attracted to more than one sex, gender or gender identity. Next question
What does "Coming Out" mean in the context of SOGI?
Meeting people of the same sexual orientation as you
Disclosing a secret
Accepting one's SOGI adjective
Coming out of the closet
What is Gender Dysphoria?
The ability to have an unfixed gender identity
Behaving in a way that does not conform to traditional expectations of one's gender
Being distressed by dissonance in one's assigned gender and gender identity
Rejecting traditional views on sexual orientation and gender identity
Gender Dysphoria is a clinically diagnosable condition where a person is distressed by dissonance in their assigned gender at birth as contrasted to their innermost concept of their gender identity. Next question
