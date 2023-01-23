How much do you know about your favourite celebrities' academic backgrounds [Quiz]
Did you know Dj Creme De La Creme graduated with Second Class Upper Division in Computer Science from Kabarak University? So how much do you know your favourite celebrities' academic backgrounds?
What course did comedian Eric Omondi pursue in University
Music and Arts
Sociology
Mass Communication and Journalism
Theatre and Drama studies
Mass Communication and Journalism. Next question
Eric Omondi pursued Mass Communication and Journalism and graduated in 2010.
What grade did Lang'agata MP Phelix Jalang'o Odiwour score in KCSE?
B (plain)
C (plain)
C (plus)
C (minus)
C (plus) Next question
Jalang'o scored a C plus in his KCSE. The MP schooled at Nyangoma Boys High School in Bondo
What degree did Radio Presenter Kamene Goro graduate with from the University of Nairobi ?
Journalism
Law
Sociology
Hospitality
Law Next question
Kamene Goro graduated from University of Nairobi where she received her Bachelor's degree of Law
Rapper Khaligraph Jones does not shy away from saying he scored what grade in KCSE?
D (Plain)
D (plus)
D (minus)
C (minus)
D (plus) Next question
Rapper Khaligraph Jones scored a D+ in his Kenya Certificate of Secondary Education (KCSE) exam after struggling to complete his studies.
What course did Polycarp (Fancy Fingers) of Sauti Sol pursue in University?
Actuarial Science
Law
Engineering
Architecture
Actuarial Science Next question
Polycarp studied Actuarial Science at the Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology
Gospel singer turned food vlogger Holy Dave is a Daystar University graduate, what course did he pursue there?
Catering and Hospitality
Engineering
Theology
Computer Science
Computer Science Next question
Holy Dave graduated with a Computer Science degree
Before choosing to pursue music, what course did gospel singer Alice Kamande pursue?
Economics and Finance
Theology
Electrical and Electronic Engineering
Actuarial Science
Electrical and Electronic Engineering Next question
Alice Kamande professionally pursed Electrical and Electronic Engineering before venturing into her music
What course did music producer Eric Musyoka pursue in university?
Information Communication Technology
Film Studies
Audio Technology
Music and arts
Audio Technology Next question
Eric Musyoka studied Audio Technology at SAE Institute of Technology New York
Nadia Mukami in her quest for knowledge pursued what degree in university?
Computer Science
Medicine
Business Administration
Economics
Business Administration Next question
After completing high school Nadia Mukami pursued a degree in Business Administration Finance Option
Maybe you just stick to art
Noot baad,
You know more than just their stage names
