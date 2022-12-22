ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

How old is the average Christmas tree? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following Christmas quiz

Christmas tree makes the season better [Istockphoto]
Christmas tree makes the season better [Istockphoto]
ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

How old is the average Christmas tree?

10 years
15 years
12 years
15 years Next question

Where were the Christmas crackers first invented?

London
Manchester
Liverpool
London Next question

Which star is also known as the Christmas Star?

The Star of Nazareth
The Star of Bethlehem
The Star of Galilee
The Star of Bethlehem Next question

Which one of the following is usually served for Christmas dinner?

Chicken
Beef
Turkey
Turkey Next question

Which 2021 Christmas song was sung by Ed Sheeran & Elton John?

Merry Christmas
Happy X-mass
Happy 2021 Christmas
Merry Christmas Next question

What is the aim of celebrating Christmas?

The conception of Jesus
The birth of Jesus
The dedication of Jesus
The birth of Jesus Next question

When is Christmas celebrated?

December 24
December 25
December 26
December 25 Next question

Which colours are Christmas Candy Canes?

White and red
Red and green
White and green
White and red Next question

Where do people eat on Christmas day in Japan?

KFC
Creamy Inn
Artcaffe
KFC Next question
Your score: Oops!
Style up
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Not yet there!
Pull up your socks
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Well done!
You did it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Red Volkswagen Beetle scale model with a Christmas tree [Photo: Kristina Paukshtite]

Which country first decorated Christmas trees? [Quiz]

Christmas tree makes the season better [Istockphoto]

How old is the average Christmas tree? [Quiz]