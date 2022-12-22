How old is the average Christmas tree? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following Christmas quiz
How old is the average Christmas tree?
10 years
15 years
12 years
Where were the Christmas crackers first invented?
London
Manchester
Liverpool
Which star is also known as the Christmas Star?
The Star of Nazareth
The Star of Bethlehem
The Star of Galilee
Which one of the following is usually served for Christmas dinner?
Chicken
Beef
Turkey
Which 2021 Christmas song was sung by Ed Sheeran & Elton John?
Merry Christmas
Happy X-mass
Happy 2021 Christmas
What is the aim of celebrating Christmas?
The conception of Jesus
The birth of Jesus
The dedication of Jesus
When is Christmas celebrated?
December 24
December 25
December 26
Which colours are Christmas Candy Canes?
White and red
Red and green
White and green
Where do people eat on Christmas day in Japan?
KFC
Creamy Inn
Artcaffe
