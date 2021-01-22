How well do you know Diamond Platnumz? Test yourself with this Quiz
One of East Africa's finest superstars
Which song gave Diamond his big break in the music industry?
Number One
Lala Salama
Nenda Kamwambie
Nana
Nenda Kamwambie
In 2009 Diamond met Msafiri Peter aka Papaa Misifa who agreed to sponsor the then budding musician's career and his first single titled "Nenda Kamwambie" became an instant hit.
Which of the following is NOT one of Diamond's Baby Mamas?
Zari Hassan
Hamisa Mobetto
Tanasha Donna
Wema Sepetu
Which is Diamond's most viewed music video on YouTube?
Yope Remix
Inama
Waah
Nana
Yope Remix
As at the time of publishing this quiz, "Yope Remix" had close to 137M views on YouTube and is still ranked as the artiste's most viewed hit.
What is Diamond's full birth name?
Naseeb Abdul
Naseeb Abdul Dangote
Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack
Nasibu Abdalla Juma
Nasibu Abdul Juma Issack
But who knows for sure?
Which of the following is NOT a nickname given to Diamond?
Simba
A Boy from Tandale
Chibu Dangote
The King of Bongo Flava
A Boy from Tandale
"A Boy from Tandale" is the title to Diamond's third studio album released in 2018, a year after he signed with Universal Music Group.
Share your score:
