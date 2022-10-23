QUIZ: How well do you know the counties in Kenya
Test your knowledge of the people, leaders and even the geography of some of the counties in Kenya
Which county is regarded as the home of champions ?
Trans Nzoia
Nandi
Elgeyo Marakwet
Uasin Gishu
Uasin Gishu Next question
Uasin Gishu is where Eldoret town is which is largely regarded as the home of athletic champions
Which is the largest county by size ?
Mombasa
Kakamega
Turkana
Marsabit
Turkana Next question
Turkana is the largest county with a coverage of 68,680.3 square kilometers while Nairobi is the smallest
Which is the largest county by population ?
Mombasa
Mandera
Nairobi
Bungoma
Nairobi Next question
Nairobi is the most populated county in Kenya with a population of over 4.3 million inhabitants followed by Kiambu county
In which county is Soda ash mined ?
Baringo
Kajiado
Nakuru
Kericho
Kajiado Next question
Soda ash is mined in Lake Magadi in Magadi Ward in Kajiado County
In which county were the Kapenguria 6 freedom fighters jailed ?
Trans Nzoia
Baringo
West Pokot
Turkana
West Pokot Next question
Kapenguria is a town lying north east of Kitale and is capital of the West Pokot County
Which county borders Nairobi to the East ?
Machakos
Kiambu
Kajiado
Murang'a
Machakos Next question
Nairobi borders Kiambu County to the North and West, Kajiado to the South and Machakos to the East
Who was the first chairperson of the Council of Governors ?
Josphat Nanok
Wycliffe Oparanya
Martin Wambora
Peter Munya
Peter Munya Next question
Peter Munya was the first council of governors chairperson, he was succedded by Josphat Nanok followed by Joseph Ole Lenku, Wycliffe Oparanya, Martin Wambora and now Ann Waiguru
In which Coastal county is Diani Beach ?
Kwale
Mombasa
Lamu
Kilifi
Kwale Next question
Diani Beach is a major beach on the Indian Ocean coast of Kenya whic is located 30 kilometres south of Mombasa, in Kwale County.
In which county are the Abakuria people found ?
Kisii
Busia
Migori
Kakamega
Migori Next question
The Kuria people are a Bantu community in Tanzania and Kenya. They are closely related to the Abalogoli and Kisii communities and in Kenya they live in Migori county.
In which county is the crying stone of Ilesi found ?
Bungoma
Machakos
Kakamega
Kisumu
Kakamega Next question
The crying stone of Ilesi is found in Kakamega county. As the story goes, it is the transfixed image of a jilted woman who keeps mourning about what befell her.
