If you became an artist, what kind of artist would you be? [Quiz]
Curious to take part in amateur painting classes around Nairobi or pursue your love for theatre and acting? Take this quick quiz to find out what kind of artist you're likely to be!
Imagine you're walking through a city you've never visited before. What kind of art are you most likely to stop and admire?
An antique bookstore with rare, illustrated manuscripts
Architectural marvels with historic significance
'Innovation' in art makes you think of?
Using new materials and techniques to challenge traditional boundaries
Groundbreaking narratives that redefine genres and storytelling
If art is a bridge to emotions, which way can you best express yours?
Song
Novel
When solving a puzzle, what aspect challenges you the most and brings you satisfaction upon completion?
Noticing minute details others might overlook
Connecting emotionally with the story or theme of the puzzle
How do you prefer to learn about new art forms or artists?
Online articles and videos
By visiting exhibitions and galleries
If you were to gift someone a piece of art, what would guide your choice?
Something tailored to their personality
The emotional impact and potential to inspire or uplift
Which of these activities do you enjoy the most?
Photography or film-making
Attending concerts or theater performances
What role does art play in your emotional life?
It's enjoyable but not essential
It can affect my mood
Choose an element that attracts you the most in artistic creations
Complexity and depth
Harmony and beauty
Imagine a world where every moment is a work of art, what role do you see yourself playing in it?
An observer, appreciating the endless beauty and creativity around you
A storyteller, weaving narratives that captivate and engage
You appreciate the beauty and emotional expression across all art forms, though you're not necessarily interested in being an artist yourself. Consider becoming an art critic, you'd do well!
Your interest in story, context, and emotional depth draws you to the literary arts, including poetry and literature. You'd make a great writer and would most probably enjoy a writing workshop or book club.
You have a passion for the emotive and dynamic nature of the performing arts, like music, dance, and theatre. In case you're not already part of the performing arts community, consider getting into it!
Your attention to detail and affinity for creativity align you closely with the visual arts, such as painting, sculpture, and photography. Experiment with different mediums and techniques to enhance your appreciation and skill.
