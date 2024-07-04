If you're a Kenyan or Tanzanian, this quiz should be a walk in the park!
What does "Saba Saba" mean in Swahili?
Six Six
Seven Seven
Eight Eight
Nine Nine
"Saba Saba" translates to "Seven Seven" in Swahili, referring to the 7th day of the 7th month (July 7th).
What significant event does Saba Saba Day commemorate in Tanzania?
Independence Day
Founding of TANU
Dar es Salaam International Trade Fair
Unity Day
In Tanzania, Saba Saba Day commemorates the founding of the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) in 1954, which played a crucial role in the formation and unification of Tanzania.
What major event happened in Kenya on Saba Saba Day in 1990?
Nationwide protests for free and fair elections
Independence from British rule
Introduction of multiparty democracy
Establishment of the East African Community
On July 7, 1990, Kenyans held protests demanding free and fair elections, which became a pivotal moment in the fight for multiparty democracy.
In which year was the Tanganyika African National Union (TANU) founded?
1950
1954
1960
1964
TANU, the political party that led Tanzania to independence, was founded on July 7, 1954.
Who were the two main political figures arrested days before the 1990 Saba Saba protests in Kenya?
Raila Odinga and George Anyona
Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia
Njeru Gathangu and James Orengo
Daniel Moi and Jomo Kenyatta
Kenneth Matiba and Charles Rubia were prominent politicians arrested for planning protests demanding political reforms.
In what year did UNESCO declare July 7 as World Swahili Day?
2018
2019
2020
2021
UNESCO designated July 7 as World Swahili Day in 2021 to celebrate the Swahili language and its cultural significance.
Which organization was re-established on July 7, 2000?
African Union
East African Community
United Nations
Commonwealth of Nations
The East African Community (EAC), a regional intergovernmental organisation, was re-established on July 7, 2000 after an agreement on 30 November 1999.
What widely-spoken African language is celebrated on July 7th?
Hausa
Igbo
Swahili
Arabic
July 7th marks World Swahili Day celebrating Swahili, a widely spoken language in East Africa and beyond.
What is the significance of Saba Saba Day in Kenya in 1997?
Constitutional reforms protests
Introduction of new currency
Peace agreement signing
Presidential election
On July 7, 1997, Kenyans protested for constitutional reforms, continuing the push for political change that started in 1990.
How many people speak Swahili worldwide?
100 million
200 million
300 million
400 million
Approximately 200 million people speak Swahili globally, making it one of the most widely spoken languages in Africa.
