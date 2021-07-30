Match the quote with the Kenyan politician who said it, let's go! [Quiz]
"Kuna nywele zingine ukitaka kunyoa unapeleka kwa kinyozi, lakini kuna zingine ukitaka kunyoa unaelekea kwa choo. (There are some hairs that are shaved by the barber and others you have to go to the bathroom to shave.)"
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Cherangany MP Joshua Kutuny
"No matter how lazy a woman is, she cannot forget her buttocks at home. No matter how short a man is, he cannot be shorter than his penis."
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Embakasi East MP Babu Owino
Starehe MP Charles Njagua
Deputy President William Ruto
"Hii mvua ni kidogo, hata naona gari langu linatoroka bure! Mwambie arudi nyuma, yeye ni mpumbavu kabisa! (This is just a light drizzle, I can see my driver moving the car, that's unnecessary. In fact he is just stupid, tell him to turn around)."
Former President Mwai Kibaki
Former President Daniel Moi
Former Vice President Moody Awori
President Uhuru Kenyatta
While speaking about Raila Odinga: "I don’t think he has any leadership capabilities because he is a very dictatorial fellow. Whenever he talks in NEC meetings, he always says ‘we must do this ‘and people answer back ‘you can’t force us to do this."
Former Vice President Musalia Mudavadi
Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka
Former Vice President Kijana Wamalwa
Former Vice President Moody Awori
On Raila Odinga's decision to cut ties with NASA: "You carry people on your back. They ride on your votes, your energy, your money. They scratch your neck. They pee on your back. And they go all over town saying they should be the Presidential Candidate because you are unelectable."
Suna East MP Junet Mohamed
Deputy President William Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria
Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria recently gave the comment after Raila Odinga announced that he was pulling out of the NASA coalition. Next question
"Alafu mjinga anasimama hapa kunitisha, ashindwe shetani kabisa…mtupigie kura, mkose kutupigia kwani dunia itaisha? (A foolish person has just stood here to threaten me, the devil himself. Whether you vote for us or not, will the world end?)"
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga
Deputy President William Ruto
President Uhuru Kenyatta
Former President Mwai Kibaki
