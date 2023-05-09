The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Mother's Day: What's the perfect gift for her? [Quiz]

Miriam Mwende

Out of gift ideas for her this Mother's Day? Take this #PulseQuiz for 3 unique suggestions.

Happy Mother's Day card beside pen, macaroons, flowers, and gift box near a coffee cup uon a saucer [Photo: George Dolgikh]
Happy Mother's Day card beside pen, macaroons, flowers, and gift box near a coffee cup uon a saucer [Photo: George Dolgikh]

Recommended articles

Who are you trying to find a gift for this Mother's Day?

The woman who made me a parent, my wife
My mom
My mother-in-law
A special mom I know
All the above

How many previous Mother's Days have you celebrated with her?

More than 5
This is our 1st
I always make an effort each year
So many, I can't put a number to it
I don't remember

What would you like the gift to say about the mom(s)?

I want to show that I appreciate her (them)
I want to show that I love her (them)
I want her (them) to burst out laughing when they see it
I want her (them) to be pleasantly surprised
As long as it's not bad, I'm not looking for any sort of reaction

Since the year began, has this mom marked a big moment in their life? (birthday, graduation, promotion...etc)

Not yet
Yes
I don't remember
I'd rather not say
Maybe

What would be most convenient for you?

A gift I can identify and get within 3 days
A gift that doesn't cost more than Sh2,000
A gift that can be delivered to her doorstep
A gift that is not too bulky
Time & money are not an issue

Pick 1 gift you've already given for Mother's Day before

Chocolates & Flowers
An outfit she still loves to-date
Beautiful jewellery
A personalised gift
Some shopping
Your score: 1. Artisanal chocolates 2. Flowers 3. Personalised jewellery
Nothing says 'I appreciate you' like a gift package filled with sweet things. Make an effort to find unique chocolates, her favourite flowers and a bracelet or necklace personalised with her name or an affirmation she draws strength from.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 1. A stylish ankara shawl 2. A new handbag 3. A pair of good shoes, in her style
Moms appreciate functional gifts especially if that gift can end up being one of their favourite Sunday bests or part of their reliable work clothes wardrobe.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 1. Some cash 2. A spa day (nails, hair, meditative relaxation) 3. A shopping voucher
Well, some moms are just better at getting themselves a gift that they will thoroughly enjoy. Cash is definitely not a bad gift for Mother's Day.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 1. Family lunch 2. A soirée in her honour 3. A spontaneous day trip
You can quickly get together a few close relatives for a family lunch, an evening get-together or even a spontaneous dinner out of the house just to help mama feel special.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: 1. Help her cross something off her bucket list 2. Sign her up for a course she's always wanted to take 3. Blow her mind away with an unexpected overseas vacation
If money and time are no issue, then the mom(s) in your life will appreciate a gift that fulfills their inner dreams and aspirations. Go all out to help them do the one thing they have always dreamed of.
HtmlCode
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Colonel Mustafa speaks after his mjengo video went viral

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Mathias Pogba brands Paul Pogba 'a so-called Muslim steeped in witchcraft' amid fetish claims about Kylian Mbappe

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Ne-Yo speaks out after wife Crystal announced end of their 8-year marriage

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yellow ceramic mug on blue background [Photo: RODNAE Productions]

This quiz will help discover your mom's guilty pleasure