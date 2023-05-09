Mother's Day: What's the perfect gift for her? [Quiz]
Out of gift ideas for her this Mother's Day? Take this #PulseQuiz for 3 unique suggestions.
Who are you trying to find a gift for this Mother's Day?
The woman who made me a parent, my wife
My mom
My mother-in-law
A special mom I know
All the above
How many previous Mother's Days have you celebrated with her?
More than 5
This is our 1st
I always make an effort each year
So many, I can't put a number to it
I don't remember
What would you like the gift to say about the mom(s)?
I want to show that I appreciate her (them)
I want to show that I love her (them)
I want her (them) to burst out laughing when they see it
I want her (them) to be pleasantly surprised
As long as it's not bad, I'm not looking for any sort of reaction
Since the year began, has this mom marked a big moment in their life? (birthday, graduation, promotion...etc)
Not yet
Yes
I don't remember
I'd rather not say
Maybe
What would be most convenient for you?
A gift I can identify and get within 3 days
A gift that doesn't cost more than Sh2,000
A gift that can be delivered to her doorstep
A gift that is not too bulky
Time & money are not an issue
Pick 1 gift you've already given for Mother's Day before
Chocolates & Flowers
An outfit she still loves to-date
Beautiful jewellery
A personalised gift
Some shopping
Nothing says 'I appreciate you' like a gift package filled with sweet things. Make an effort to find unique chocolates, her favourite flowers and a bracelet or necklace personalised with her name or an affirmation she draws strength from.
Moms appreciate functional gifts especially if that gift can end up being one of their favourite Sunday bests or part of their reliable work clothes wardrobe.
Well, some moms are just better at getting themselves a gift that they will thoroughly enjoy. Cash is definitely not a bad gift for Mother's Day.
You can quickly get together a few close relatives for a family lunch, an evening get-together or even a spontaneous dinner out of the house just to help mama feel special.
If money and time are no issue, then the mom(s) in your life will appreciate a gift that fulfills their inner dreams and aspirations. Go all out to help them do the one thing they have always dreamed of.
