Only a true Kenyan millennial can complete these Lyrics. Take the Quiz
An all-gentlemen edition.
Na wasee tumetoka...
GrandPa
Githurai
Kuzirai
Hivi tunacome
Githurai Next question
"Na wasee tumetoka Githurai..." is a line from the 1998 hit song by Mr Googz, Vinnie Banton and Lenny, "Githurai".
Tumekuja ku-party...
Boomba Train
Boom-boom-mba
Nameless and E-sir
DJ hebu weka tracky
DJ hebu weka tracky Next question
A true Kenyan millennial can sing "Boomba Train" by Nameless and E-sir in their sleep!
Rap naifanyia chapaa...
Sa hata ukinichukia siezi jali ata
Ka wee ni MC stick to the works
Na mafans wanaonipenda jamaa
Na mafans wanaonipenda jamaa Next question
Anyone who grew up in Kenya in the early 2000s remembers this song! "Tuendelee ama tusiendelee" was a hit by the trio group Kleptomaniax
Unavyo-walk, unavyo-talk, unavyo-smile...
Stop!
Hebu cheza kwa maringo tukuone.
Stop! Njoo nikwambie nakupenda.
Stop! Njoo nikwambie nakupenda. Next question
The lyric is from "Paulina" by Rhaptaz and Genge artiste Jimw@t.
S'aves vous parlez Francais?
A' comme ca va
Jina ni Mustafa, no need for you to worry
Cheki Monalisa anavyotingisha
Mi casa su casa mbona unakaza
Mi casa su casa mbona unakaza Next question
A line from "Monalisa" by the Duex Vultures duo.
Wamlambez...
Wamlolez
Wamlambez
Oya Oya
Wamnyonyez
Wamnyonyez! Next question
The phrase was popularized by Kenya's Gengetone group Sailors Gang after the release of their song "Wamlambez".
King Fisher...
If you know, you know
Warembo na Pombe
Panty remo-aah
Leo ndio leo
Panty remo-aah Next question
The phrase is part of a recently released single by Otile Brown, "Watoto na Pombe" where he features Mejja.
Share your score:
