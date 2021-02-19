Pulse Quiz: Test how much you know about these celebrity relationships
The love edition
Who is Zari Hassan dating now?
King Bae
Diamond Platnumz
Dark Stallion
Boss Mutoto
Saumu Mbuvi and her Senator bae Anwar Loitiptip announced that they had called it quits this past week. Who is the Senator's alleged new bae?
Betty Kyalo
AP Officer Sophie Mohamed
He is still single
Aeedah Bambi
rumour has it that Betty Kyallo's bestie Aeedah Bambi is now dating Senator Loitiptip
What's the situation with Anita Nderu and the "Mzungu guy"?
They are definitely dating!
It was just a kiss, nothing much
We don't kiss and tell
She said what she said
What's this mess with a Form 5 student, Mr Rayvanny? Whose daughter is Rayvanny involved with?
Zari Hassan
Hamisa Mobetto
Paula Kajala
Frida Kajala
Which of the following is not a celebrity couple from East Africa?
Harmonize + Frida Kajala
David Osiany + Syombua
Elizabeth Michael + Majizzo
George Dufanda + Sarah Mukami
Jacques Tuyisenge + Jordin
Simi + Gold
