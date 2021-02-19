  1. quizzes

Pulse Quiz: Test how much you know about these celebrity relationships

The love edition

Who is Zari Hassan dating now?

King Bae
Diamond Platnumz
Dark Stallion
Boss Mutoto
Dark Stallion Next question
We love to follow the ever radiant, mother of five Zari Hassan and she always keeps us on toe with her love life! This past Valentine's Day she unveiled her latest catch, the "Dark Stallion" and we must admit they are totally #goals!

Saumu Mbuvi and her Senator bae Anwar Loitiptip announced that they had called it quits this past week. Who is the Senator's alleged new bae?

Betty Kyalo
AP Officer Sophie Mohamed
He is still single
Aeedah Bambi
Aeedah Bambi Next question
rumour has it that Betty Kyallo's bestie Aeedah Bambi is now dating Senator Loitiptip

What's the situation with Anita Nderu and the "Mzungu guy"?

They are definitely dating!
It was just a kiss, nothing much
We don't kiss and tell
She said what she said
She said what she said Next question
While Anita's 31st birthday was the talk of the town after she posted and deleted a photo of herself kissing a burly Caucasian man, she simply stated: "...it's news to me..." when we all assumed that he is her new bae.

What's this mess with a Form 5 student, Mr Rayvanny? Whose daughter is Rayvanny involved with?

Zari Hassan
Hamisa Mobetto
Paula Kajala
Frida Kajala
Frida Kajala Next question
All we can say about that is yikes!

Which of the following is not a celebrity couple from East Africa?

Harmonize + Frida Kajala
David Osiany + Syombua
Elizabeth Michael + Majizzo
George Dufanda + Sarah Mukami
Jacques Tuyisenge + Jordin
Simi + Gold
Simi + Gold Next question
"Duduke" singer Simi and her music bigwig husband Adekunle Gold are Nigerians
Author: Miriam Mwende Source: Pulse Live Kenya

