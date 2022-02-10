Quiz: Are you a Hollywood action movie connoisseur?
Take the test and see how well you know your action films
In which film does Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto say: “I don’t have friends, I got family.”
The Fast and the Furious (2001)
Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
Fast & Furious 9 (2021)
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Fast & Furious 7 (2015) Next question
Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel says the line, “I don’t have friends, I got family” in the 2015 film Fast & Furious 7.
Set in Miami, two narcotics detectives and lifelong friends investigate the theft of heroin worth $100 million. The heroin is stolen from a secure police vault.
Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys For Life (2020)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Men In Black (1997)
Bad Boys (1995) Next question
Released in 1995, Bad Boys is about two narcotics detectives and lifelong friends who investigate the theft of heroin worth $100 million. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are the lead actors in the film. The film gave birth to the line: “We ride together, we die together, bad boys for life.”
A wife and husband are hired by competing agencies to kill each other
Kill Bill (2003)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
Gone Girl (2014)
What is the name of the film in which Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' and Samuel L. Jackson star in together?
The Other Guys (2010)
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)
Birds of Prey (2020)
Jurassic Park (1993)
The Other Guys (2010) Next question
The Other Guys is a 2010 comedy/action film in which The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Samuel L. Jackson star. They play the roles of badass detectives whom other cops and detectives aspire to be like.
Teenager is bitten by a spider. He meets alternate versions of himself and enters a battle to save the multiverse.
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Next question
Spiderman into the Spider-Verse is an animated superhero film that stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager who is bitten by a radioactive spider. Soon, he meets all the other versions of Spider-Man, including one from the silent film era and a robot from the future. They all have to fight to protect the multiverse.
What nationality is the James Bond character?
Irish
British
American
Australian
British Next question
James Bond is a fictional British action hero created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953.
This Kenyan action film was the first to be streamed on Netflix.
Poacher (2018)
Captain of Nakara (2012)
Just In Time (2021)
40 Sticks (2020)
