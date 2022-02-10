RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Quiz: Are you a Hollywood action movie connoisseur?

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki Pulse Contributor

Take the test and see how well you know your action films

Movie clapperboard
Movie clapperboard
Recommended articles

In which film does Vin Diesel's character Dom Toretto say: “I don’t have friends, I got family.”

The Fast and the Furious (2001)
Fast & Furious 7 (2015)
Fast & Furious 9 (2021)
Fast & Furious 6 (2013)
Fast & Furious 7 (2015) Next question
Dom Toretto, played by Vin Diesel says the line, “I don’t have friends, I got family” in the 2015 film Fast & Furious 7.

Set in Miami, two narcotics detectives and lifelong friends investigate the theft of heroin worth $100 million. The heroin is stolen from a secure police vault.

Bad Boys (1995)
Bad Boys For Life (2020)
Bad Boys II (2003)
Men In Black (1997)
Bad Boys (1995) Next question
Released in 1995, Bad Boys is about two narcotics detectives and lifelong friends who investigate the theft of heroin worth $100 million. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are the lead actors in the film. The film gave birth to the line: “We ride together, we die together, bad boys for life.”

A wife and husband are hired by competing agencies to kill each other

Kill Bill (2003)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005)
What Happens in Vegas (2008)
Gone Girl (2014)
Mr. & Mrs. Smith (2005) Next question
Released in 2005, Mr. & Mrs. Smith stars Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. They are married to each other but neither knows that the other is an assassin. They are hired by competing agencies to kill each other. In the end, they choose to save their marriage.

What is the name of the film in which Dwayne Johnson 'The Rock' and Samuel L. Jackson star in together?

The Other Guys (2010)
Jumanji: Welcome To The Jungle (2017)
Birds of Prey (2020)
Jurassic Park (1993)
The Other Guys (2010) Next question
The Other Guys is a 2010 comedy/action film in which The Rock (Dwayne Johnson) and Samuel L. Jackson star. They play the roles of badass detectives whom other cops and detectives aspire to be like.

Teenager is bitten by a spider. He meets alternate versions of himself and enters a battle to save the multiverse.

Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018)
Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)
The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)
Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)
Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse (2018) Next question
Spiderman into the Spider-Verse is an animated superhero film that stars Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, a Brooklyn teenager who is bitten by a radioactive spider. Soon, he meets all the other versions of Spider-Man, including one from the silent film era and a robot from the future. They all have to fight to protect the multiverse.

What nationality is the James Bond character?

Irish
British
American
Australian
British Next question
James Bond is a fictional British action hero created by novelist Ian Fleming in 1953.

This Kenyan action film was the first to be streamed on Netflix.

Poacher (2018)
Captain of Nakara (2012)
Just In Time (2021)
40 Sticks (2020)
Poacher Next question
In September 2020, Poacher was the first Kenyan action film to be streamed on Netflix.
Your score: Not Bad.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: A connoisseur indeed!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Muthoni Njoki Muthoni Njoki Muthoni Njoki is a Kenyan Writer, Marketing &amp; Communications Consultant and civil servant, with over 8 years in private and public service. The world is her oyster so she lives life to the fullest. Her mantra is, "Every moment on earth is a story to be told". Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributor Pulse Contributors is an initiative to highlight diverse journalistic voices. Pulse Contributors do not represent the company Pulse and contribute on their own behalf

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

KRA reacts after revellers splash Sh571,000 on drinks in one night

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

Guardian Angel weds Esther Musila in private wedding [Photos]

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

I'm not in the US - Eddie Ndichu's photos explained

Trending

Quiz: Are you a Hollywood action movie connoisseur?

Movie clapperboard