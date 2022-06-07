RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo

How well do you know African countries and their languages?

Languages of Africa
Languages of Africa
Recommended articles

In which of these countries do they speak TWI?

Kenya
Mauritius
Ghana
Ghana Next question

Which of these African countries speaks PORTUGUESE?

Senegal
Angola
Ecuador
Angola Next question

Hausa is a language spoken in which of these countries?

South Africa
Central African Republic
Eritrea
Central African Republic Next question

XHOSA is a language you'll hear in which of these countries?

Zimbabwe
Comoros
Neither
Zimbabwe Next question

You can only hear one of these languages in Morocco

Arabic
Juba
Spanish
Arabic Next question

Which of them speaks ZULU?

Chad
South Africa
Mozambique
South Africa Next question

ENGLISH is the language in which of these countries?

Gambia
Gabon
Cape Verde
Gambia Next question

One of them doesn't speak FRENCH

Benin
Madagascar
Djibouti
Guinea Bissau
Guinea Bissau Next question
Your score: E
We are generous with this result because if you deep it, na F you really deserve.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: C
Solid but not an exceptional result.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: B
Very strong result. It shows how intelligent you are. Keep being the Efiko that you are!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: A
Exceptional stuff. You are in a class of your own. Oya class for yourself 5 times! Better applaud yourself because you really deserve it.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo Ayoola Adetayo is a copywriter and senior content creator with a bias for Lifestyle bits. At any given time, you can catch him looking for the next person to chat to about contemporary relationships &amp; sex issues young Nigerians deal with.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

Top 5 most stressful cities in Africa to live in

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries with the highest number of universities

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

10 African countries that receive the highest remittance inflows, according to latest stats

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Anerlisa Muigai moves out of posh Lavington home, sells her Range Rover

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

Alex Mwakideu reacts on Jalango's stolen money

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

5 African countries with the best quality of life index scores

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Why Benzema’s goal against Liverpool was ACTUALLY offside

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Trending

Quiz: Do you know the languages spoken in these African countries?

Languages of Africa