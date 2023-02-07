ADVERTISEMENT
Who said the following viral phrases? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Can you attribute the following phrases to whoever stated them?

Viral Kenyan phrases
Viral Kenyan phrases
"Hii imeenda!"

Junet Mohamed
Francis Atwoli
Oscar Sudi
Junet Mohamed Next question
Junet Mohamed said these words while campaigning for Azimio to send a clear message that Raila Odinga would win the elections. "Hii imeenda" translates to it's gone.

"Uliskia wapi?"

Seleman Bungara
Abdul Juma
Mohamed Juma
Seleman Bungara Next question

"Mapema ndio best."

Mike Otieno
William Ruto
Kevin Oreso
Kevin Oreso Next question
The phrase came into play in 2022 when former Maringo Wanza aspirant Kevin Oreso tried to explain why he was campaigning before the election year.

"Tibim!"

Jalango
Francis Atwoli
Babu Owino
Babu Owino Next question

"Alaa!"

Oscar Sudi
Rigathi Gachagua
Francis Atwoli
Francis Atwoli Next question
Francis Atwoili used the phrase "Alaa!" during an interview with a local media house to imply that he was perplexed.

"Kata simu, tupo site."

Mzee Mjegeje
Mzee Kapiru
Mzee Kawidu
Mzee Mjegeje Next question
Umar Iahbedi Issa alias Mzee Mjegeje is the man behind the viral phrase "kata simu, tupo site" to imply that he was busy.

"Bwana watu sio wajinga."

Joseph Otieno
Clavince Gaucho
John Mark Mwaura
Clavince Gaucho Next question

"Mimi siko singoli."

King Kalala
Oga Obina
Stivo Simple Boy
Stivo Simple Boy Next question
Stivo Simple Boy said these to notify his fans that he was off the market.

"Enda skia vibaya na huko."

3 Men Army
Andrew Kibe
King Kalala
King Kalala Next question
Your score: Oops!
Enda skia vibaya na huko!
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
How many Pulse Influencer Awards has Kenya hosted? [Quiz]

