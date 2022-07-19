RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Quiz: Most people have done 3 of these things to stay warm

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

July has proved to be one of the coldest month this year, have you taken some drastic measures to keep warm?

Covered in scarfs and hats
Covered in scarfs and hats
Recommended articles

I have bought a new jacket/sweater/scarf/pair of gloves/pair of socks

True
Nope

I have bought a space heater/jiko

Definitely me!
Nope

I have ironed my bedsheets before getting into bed

Kwani ni vibaya?
I didn't even know people do that!

I have a bottomless mug of coffee/tea/cocoa/uji

Something hot anytime!
Not me

I have searched/shared "baridi ya Nairobi" memes

Yes!
No

I have found a 'baridi buddy'

It is what it is
That's the worst cliché, ever

I have covered the spaces under my doors and windows

I've had to!
Good idea, I should do that

I have gone back to working out

It's the best way to keep warm!
Never!

I have skipped taking a bath

Guilty
Can never be me
Your score: You've done more than 3!
You were clearly not ready for the cold but now you are.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Look at you living your best life!
You were clearly very well prepared for this cold weather.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Trending

Quiz: Most people have done 3 of these things to stay warm

Covered in scarfs and hats