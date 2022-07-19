Quiz: Most people have done 3 of these things to stay warm
July has proved to be one of the coldest month this year, have you taken some drastic measures to keep warm?
I have bought a new jacket/sweater/scarf/pair of gloves/pair of socks
True
Nope
I have bought a space heater/jiko
Definitely me!
Nope
I have ironed my bedsheets before getting into bed
Kwani ni vibaya?
I didn't even know people do that!
I have a bottomless mug of coffee/tea/cocoa/uji
Something hot anytime!
Not me
I have searched/shared "baridi ya Nairobi" memes
Yes!
No
I have found a 'baridi buddy'
It is what it is
That's the worst cliché, ever
I have covered the spaces under my doors and windows
I've had to!
Good idea, I should do that
I have gone back to working out
It's the best way to keep warm!
Never!
I have skipped taking a bath
Guilty
Can never be me
