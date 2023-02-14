The oldest-known Valentine's Day message was sent from? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge of the history of Valentine's Day!
The oldest-known Valentine's Day message was sent from this location
Church
Home
Prison
Prison
A French medieval duke wrote the poem to his wife while he was held captive in the Tower of London.
Who wrote the oldest-known Valentine's Day message?
Duke of Orleans
Duke of Edinburgh
Duke of Norfolk
Duke of Orleans
The “valentine” itself was actually a few lines in a poem, written by Charles, the Duke of Orléans, in 1415, when he was 21 years old.
What do yellow roses symbolize?
Friendship
Engagement
Marriage
Friendship
Yellow roses are universally known as symbols of friendship, most people give them to each other for their birthdays or to celebrate the love between two good friends.
When is Valentine's Day celebrated?
February 13
February 12
February 14
February 14
Valentine's Day, also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine, is celebrated annually on February 14.
Which city is nicknamed 'the city of love'?
Rome
Paris
London
Paris
Love is always in the air when you visit Paris. From history to the modern day, Paris remains a destination for people celebrating love or looking for the alluring emotion.
Which Roman Emperor ordered St Valentine’s execution?
Emperor Marcus II
Emperor Judea II
Emperor Claudius II
Emperor Claudius II
When St Valentine's actions were discovered, Claudius II condemned him to be beaten to death with clubs and to have his head cut off.
Which hormone is released when cuddling?
Oxytocin
Adrenaline
Cortisol
Oxytocin
Oxytocin is associated with trust, sexual arousal and relationship building, it's sometimes referred to as the “love hormone” or “cuddle hormone".
Who is known as the Greek god of love?
Athena
Eros
Ares
Eros
Eros was the mischievous god of love, a minion, and a constant companion of the goddess Aphrodite.
In which country is Valentine's Day known as 'Friend's Day'?
Finland
Wales
Denmark
Finland
In Finnish, Valentine's Day is called ystävänpäivä (literally “Friend's Day”) and, like the name says, the idea is to celebrate friendship.
