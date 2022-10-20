QUIZ: Predict what kind of success you'll achieve in life
Where would you rather be at a party?
Next to the food and drinks
Catching up with all the friends I meet
Dancing the night away
People watching and observing
You get an unexpected day off, how would you spend it?
Watch Netflix all day
Treat myself for lunch, do my hair/shave or shopping
Run some errands I have been meaning to catch up on
DM my friends and see whether anyone is available to hang out
What is your ideal travel destination?
Tokyo, Japan
Bali, Indonesia
Swiss Alps, Switzerland
Diani, Kenya
What is the most important quality you look for in a romantic partner?
Kindness
Spirituality
Generosity
Intelligence
What is the most important quality you look for in a friend?
Patience
Sense of humour
Ambition
Shared values
Which of these places would you settle down
Beach front
In the highlands and rural areas
In an urban area
Wherever my parents or friends live
Whether you're sitting on a pile of debt or already living a life of wealth, your life is destined for affluence. You're level-headed (not impulsive) when it comes to purchases, and your decisions are always made with the long-term in mind. Just make sure to share the wealth when you've got it!
You love love, and feel life's highs and lows through your romantic relationships. You love the joy of creating new relationship and nothing gets you down like a heartbreak. You see romance as the end goal of all pursuits in life and will be rewarded with the kind of all-satisfying relationship others spend their entire lives only reading about.
Your ambitions are what propel you in life and literally what get you up in the morning. You feel your best when you're solving problems or moving closer to your dream job. You might feel sleep-deprived or social FOMO once in a while, but you know that all your hard work will pay off when you become a household name.
You have a natural affinity for people who are like you as well as people you don't share a single characteristic or interest with. You derive your energy from positive interactions and are the kind of person who makes everyone in your company feel good about themselves. You might not be rich in material goods, but your life is rich in affirming relationships, and that's just as valuable.
