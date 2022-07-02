Wewe ni chipo mwitu ama French fries? [Quiz]
Find out the style of fries that best matches your personality, are you spicy, cheesy or salty?
How often do you have fries in a week?
At least once
Almost every day
I limit myself to 2 times
I don't do fries
Do you have a favourite chips place?
No
Yes, I'm loyal
I have 3 places I trust
Chips is chips anywhere you get it
Which of the following dishes do you use to rate a food joint?
Meaty dishes
Chips Masala
Pilau and other rice dishes
Salads
What makes 'chipo mwitu' irresistible?
That kachumbari!
The smoky flavour
The diluted tomato sauce
The random crunchy ones
You are not too hard to please and you're probably one of the most loyal friends anyone could have.
While some people may think you're unpredictable, others think you're an interesting person.
You always bring the spice and sometimes it gets you in trouble
Just like French fries, you are elite status.
