RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Wewe ni chipo mwitu ama French fries? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Find out the style of fries that best matches your personality, are you spicy, cheesy or salty?

French fries
French fries
Recommended articles

How often do you have fries in a week?

At least once
Almost every day
I limit myself to 2 times
I don't do fries

Do you have a favourite chips place?

No
Yes, I'm loyal
I have 3 places I trust
Chips is chips anywhere you get it

Which of the following dishes do you use to rate a food joint?

Meaty dishes
Chips Masala
Pilau and other rice dishes
Salads

Other than tomato sauce, what else do you put on your fries?

Ukwaju
Mayonnaise
Garlic sauce
Vinegar

What makes 'chipo mwitu' irresistible?

That kachumbari!
The smoky flavour
The diluted tomato sauce
The random crunchy ones

Do home fries (viazi karai) count as chipo?

No!
Yes
Viazi ni viazi
Maybe
Your score: Wewe ni chipo mwitu, no doubt!
You are not too hard to please and you're probably one of the most loyal friends anyone could have.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You are as unique as hand-cut fries!
While some people may think you're unpredictable, others think you're an interesting person.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You're as spicy as Chips Masala!
You always bring the spice and sometimes it gets you in trouble
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: You match with French Fries!
Just like French fries, you are elite status.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Africa's richest man, Aliko Dangote, adds extra $915 million to his vast wealth in Q1 2022

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Zuchu forced to apologize to fans after viral video raised eyebrows

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

Willy Paul wins against Diana Marua in court

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

KDF moves to forcibly acquire Sh 500M supermarket land in Nairobi

Trending

Wewe ni chipo mwitu ama French fries? [Quiz]

French fries