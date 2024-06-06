QUIZ: What percentage of Earth's surface is covered by oceans?

World Environment Day is marked annually on June 5th. This quiz will test how much you know about the day and about environmental conservation.
Recommended articles
What percentage of the Earth's surface is covered by oceans?
50%
60%
70%
80%
70% Next question
Approximately 70% of the Earth's surface is covered by oceans, which are crucial for regulating the planet's climate and supporting marine life.
What is the primary aim of World Environment Day?
To increase environmental awareness and encourage action
To celebrate technological advancements
To commemorate historical events
To support economic development
To increase environmental awareness and encourage action Next question
The primary aim of World Environment Day is to raise awareness about environmental issues and to promote actions for the protection and preservation of the environment.
What is the largest source of greenhouse gas emissions worldwide?
Transportation
Agriculture
Industry
Electricity and heat production
Electricity and heat production Next question
Electricity and heat production are the largest sources of greenhouse gas emissions, primarily due to the burning of fossil fuels.
When was the first World Environment Day celebrated?
1972
1973
1974
1975
1973 Next question
The first World Environment Day was celebrated on June 5, 1973, following the United Nations Conference on the Human Environment in Stockholm, Sweden, in 1972.
Which country was reported to have the least air pollution in 2024?
Finland Next question
In 2024, Finland was reported to have the least air pollution due to its rigorous environmental policies and extensive green spaces.
Which organisation is primarily responsible for coordinating World Environment Day?
World Wildlife Fund
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP)
Greenpeace
Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)
United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP) Next question
UNEP is the primary organization responsible for coordinating World Environment Day activities globally.
Which international agreement aims to limit global warming to below 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels?
Kyoto Protocol
Paris Agreement
Montreal Protocol
Rio Declaration
Paris Agreement Next question
The Paris Agreement, adopted in 2015, aims to limit global warming to well below 2 degrees Celsius, with efforts to limit it to 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.
Which year marked the beginning of the United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration?
2019
2020
2021
2022
2021 Next question
The United Nations Decade on Ecosystem Restoration began in 2021, aiming to prevent, halt, and reverse the degradation of ecosystems worldwide.
What is the main cause of ocean acidification?
Plastic pollution
Oil spills
Increased levels of carbon dioxide
Overfishing
Increased levels of carbon dioxide Next question
Ocean acidification is primarily caused by increased levels of carbon dioxide (CO2) being absorbed by seawater, leading to a decrease in pH levels and harming marine life.
In which year was Kenya the official host of World Environment Day?
1984
1985
1986
1987
1987 Next question
In 1987 Kenya hosted the official World Environment Day celebrations at the UNEP headquarters under the theme: "Environment and Shelter: More Than A Roof".
It looks like you're just starting to learn about World Environment Day. Keep exploring and you'll be an expert in no time!
Share your score:
You have a decent understanding of World Environment Day. With a bit more reading, you'll deepen your knowledge even further.
Share your score:
You have an exceptional knowledge of World Environment Day. You're well-equipped to educate others and lead environmental initiatives.
Share your score:
Share your score: