History: Can you remember details of these historic sites? [Quiz]
Test your knowledge on the following Kenyan historical sites
When was the Vasco da Gama pillar built?
1498
1497
1499
1498 Next question
Built in 1498 amid Muslim resistance, the Vasco da Gama pillar is one of the oldest monuments in Kenya and Africa.
In which county does the Vasco da Gama pillar rest?
Mombasa
Kilifi
Kwale
Kilifi Next question
The Vasco da Gama Pillar is found in the coastal region, of Kilifi County.
What was the purpose of erecting Fort Jesus?
Protecting the port of Mombasa
Trading centre
Emperor's palace
Protecting the port of Mombasa Next question
Fort Jesus was built by the Portuguese to protect the Port of Mombasa.
Which lake in Kenya borders the Kobi Fora Ridge?
Lake Nakuru
Lake Naivasha
Lake Turkana
Lake Nakuru Next question
Where is Hyrax Hill Museum located?
Nakuru
Naivasha
Mau
Nakuru Next question
When was the Hell's Gate National Park established?
1984
1985
1986
1984 Next question
Why is it called Hell's Gate?
Named after a narrow break in the cliffs
It opens up into a magma deposit beneath the earth
Locals associated the huge rift with the occult
Named after a narrow break in the cliffs Next question
Where was the first fossil of the Australopithecus anamensis discovered?
Kanapoi
Narok
Turkana
Kanapoi Next question
In which year was the Australopithecus anamensis fossil discovered?
1965
1966
1967
1965 Next question
