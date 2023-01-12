ADVERTISEMENT
History: Can you remember details of these historic sites? [Quiz]

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge on the following Kenyan historical sites

Vasco da Gama pillar
Vasco da Gama pillar
When was the Vasco da Gama pillar built?

1498
1497
1499
1498
Built in 1498 amid Muslim resistance, the Vasco da Gama pillar is one of the oldest monuments in Kenya and Africa.

In which county does the Vasco da Gama pillar rest?

Mombasa
Kilifi
Kwale
Kilifi
The Vasco da Gama Pillar is found in the coastal region, of Kilifi County.

What was the purpose of erecting Fort Jesus?

Protecting the port of Mombasa
Trading centre
Emperor's palace
Protecting the port of Mombasa
Fort Jesus was built by the Portuguese to protect the Port of Mombasa.

Which lake in Kenya borders the Kobi Fora Ridge?

Lake Nakuru
Lake Naivasha
Lake Turkana
Lake Turkana

Where is Hyrax Hill Museum located?

Nakuru
Naivasha
Mau
Nakuru

When was the Hell's Gate National Park established?

1984
1985
1986
1984

Why is it called Hell's Gate?

Named after a narrow break in the cliffs
It opens up into a magma deposit beneath the earth
Locals associated the huge rift with the occult
Named after a narrow break in the cliffs

Where was the first fossil of the Australopithecus anamensis discovered?

Kanapoi
Narok
Turkana
Kanapoi

In which year was the Australopithecus anamensis fossil discovered?

1965
1966
1967
1965
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

