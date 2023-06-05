Quiz: Where is Angel Falls, the world’s largest waterfall, located?
Take the following quiz to gauge your knowledge of geography
What is the only continent with land in all four hemispheres?
Africa
North America
Asia
Africa Next question
Africa is the only continent which is located in all four hemispheres. This is because both the Equator and the Prime Meridian pass through the.
Which African country has the largest population?
Libya
South Africa
Nigeria
Nigeria Next question
Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the sixth in the world. It is also one of the most densely populated countries in Africa, with approximately 218.5 million people in an area of 923,768 km2.
What is the only flag that does not have four sides?
Israel
Nepal
Ireland
Nepal Next question
This flag is 2 triangular figures.
Where is Angel Falls, the world’s largest waterfall, located?
Venezuela
Zimbabwe
China
Venezuela Next question
With a total height of 3212 feet, Venezuela's Angel Falls is the world's tallest waterfall. It also has the world's longest uninterrupted drop of 2648 feet.
What are the 5 great lakes?
Superior, Victoria, Huron, Erie and Ontario
Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario
Turkana, Malawi, Huron, Tanganyika and Ontario
Superior, Michigan, Huron, Erie and Ontario Next question
The Great Lakes are a group of freshwater lakes located in east-central North America. There are five great lakes near the border of the United States and Canada.
Which country has the longest coastline in the world?
Canada
Russia
Indonesia
Canada Next question
Canada's coastline is the world's longest, measuring 243,042 km and this includes the mainland coast and the coasts of offshore islands.
Where is the Eiffel Tower located?
Milan, Italy
London, England
Paris, France
Paris, France Next question
The Eiffel Tower is a landmark in Paris. It was built between 1887 and 1889 for the Exposition Universelle (World Fair).
Which country is made up of 7,000 islands?
Sao Tome and Principe
Greece
The Philippines
The Philippines Next question
The Philippines is a Southeast Asian nation consisting of over 7000 Islands. It's renowned for its pristine white sand beaches.
Which country has the most pyramids?
Egypt
Sudan
Namibia
Sudan Next question
The country with the most pyramids in the world is Sudan. Sudan has between 200 to 255 known pyramids, compared to Egypt's 138.
