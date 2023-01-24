EPL: Are you informed about the current Premier League season? [Quiz]
Try the following quiz to gauge your mind on the following English Premier League questions
Which player has scored 4 hat tricks in the 2022/23 EPL campaign?
Marcus Rashford
Erling Haaland
Harry Kane
Erling Haaland Next question
Erling Haaland netted his fourth hat trick in the English Premier League against Wolves on January 22, 2023. [A hat trick is three goals]
Which record did Harry Kane of Spurs set after scoring against Fulham in the EPL?
Top goal scorer in the Premier League
All-time leading goal scorer at Tottenham Hotspur
All-time leading goal scorer for the big 5
All-time leading goal scorer at Tottenham Hotspur Next question
Harry Kane moved level with Jimmy Greaves as Tottenham's all-time leading scorer as his 266th goal for the club clinched a 1-0 victory over Fulham on January 23, 2022.
Why did Everton sack Frank Lampard on January 23, 2022?
He refused to sign Lucas Moura
He favoured various players at the club
Lost many games as the Everton coach
Lost many games as the Everton coach Next question
Everton sacked Frank Lampard for failing to register more wins in the League. He won 3 games in 20 matches in charge.
What does the current EPL table look like prior to game week 21?
Arsenal, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle
Arsenal, Manchester United, Manchester City, Newcastle
Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United
Arsenal, Manchester City, Newcastle, Manchester United Next question
Southampton FC trailing the EPL, how many points do they have?
15 points
16 points
17 points
15 points Next question
Which of the following matches is not a derby?
Chelsea vs Arsenal
Liverpool vs Everton
Manchester United vs Fulham
Manchester United vs Fulham Next question
A derby is a match between two teams that come from the same neighborhood and the ones that have already been played have brought tons of excitement.
How many goals does the current EPL top goal scorer have?
25
24
23
25 Next question
Erling Haaland is the current top goal scorer with 25 goals.
Who is the current assist provider in the EPL?
Christian Eriksen
Bukayo Saka
Kevin De Bruyne
Kevin De Bruyne Next question
Kevin De Bruyne is the current top assist provider with 11 assists prior to game week 21 in the EPL.
How much did Manchester United pay for Antony's transfer from Ajax?
£85m (Sh13 billion)
£86m (Sh13.1 billion)
£87m (Sh13.3 billion)
£85m (Sh13 billion) Next question
