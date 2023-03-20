Swahili quiz: What does the word 'kikokotoo' refer to?
Test your knowledge in the following Swahili quiz
What is "kikokotoo" in English?
Laptop
Calculator
Speakers
Calculator Next question
A calculator is known as "kikokotoo" in Swahili
When does one use the phrase "ashakum si matusi" in Swahili?
After insulting someone
When you want to insult someone
When you want to mention something that may be offensive
When you want to mention something that may be offensive Next question
'Ashakum si matusi' is usually used when you want to neutralize a bad statement about someone, similar to the English prefix "No offense intended, but..."
Which of these Swahili words is not similar in meaning to the rest?
Adui
Shoga
Rafiki
Adui Next question
'Shoga' and 'rafiki' are Swahili words that refer to a friend while 'adui' means enemy.
What is the Swahili word for cousin?
Wakwetu
Binamu
Ndugu/dada
Binamu Next question
'Binamu' refers to a cousin of any gender in Swahili.
What is "jokofu" in English?
Microwave
Kitchen gas stove
Fridge
Fridge Next question
A fridge is known as 'jokofu' in Swahili.
What is a handshake in Swahili?
Kupeana mkono
Kusalimiana
Kuamkuana
Kupeana mkono Next question
'Kupeana' mkono refers to the act of shaking hands.
Which of these words mean "habit" in Swahili?
Uraibu
Hisia
Mwelekeo
Uraibu Next question
'Uraibu' is a Swahili word that refers to habit or habitual.
Complete the following Swahili proverb. "Ndege wa mbawa moja..."
Hupendeza
Huruka pamoja
Huenda mbali
Huruka pamoja Next question
Ndege wa mbawa moja huruka pamoja loosely translates to birds of a feather fly together.
What is the suitable term for "mchumba" in English?
Husband/wife
Girlfriend/boyfriend
Fiancée/fiancé
Fiancée/fiancé Next question
'Mchumba' is a Swahili term that describes a person that you are engaged to.
