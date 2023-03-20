ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

Swahili quiz: What does the word 'kikokotoo' refer to?

Fabian Simiyu

Test your knowledge in the following Swahili quiz

A young man thinking hard
A young man thinking hard

Recommended articles

What is "kikokotoo" in English?

Laptop
Calculator
Speakers
Calculator Next question
A calculator is known as "kikokotoo" in Swahili

When does one use the phrase "ashakum si matusi" in Swahili?

After insulting someone
When you want to insult someone
When you want to mention something that may be offensive
When you want to mention something that may be offensive Next question
'Ashakum si matusi' is usually used when you want to neutralize a bad statement about someone, similar to the English prefix "No offense intended, but..."

Which of these Swahili words is not similar in meaning to the rest?

Adui
Shoga
Rafiki
Adui Next question
'Shoga' and 'rafiki' are Swahili words that refer to a friend while 'adui' means enemy.

What is the Swahili word for cousin?

Wakwetu
Binamu
Ndugu/dada
Binamu Next question
'Binamu' refers to a cousin of any gender in Swahili.

What is "jokofu" in English?

Microwave
Kitchen gas stove
Fridge
Fridge Next question
A fridge is known as 'jokofu' in Swahili.

What is a handshake in Swahili?

Kupeana mkono
Kusalimiana
Kuamkuana
Kupeana mkono Next question
'Kupeana' mkono refers to the act of shaking hands.

Which of these words mean "habit" in Swahili?

Uraibu
Hisia
Mwelekeo
Uraibu Next question
'Uraibu' is a Swahili word that refers to habit or habitual.

Complete the following Swahili proverb. "Ndege wa mbawa moja..."

Hupendeza
Huruka pamoja
Huenda mbali
Huruka pamoja Next question
Ndege wa mbawa moja huruka pamoja loosely translates to birds of a feather fly together.

What is the suitable term for "mchumba" in English?

Husband/wife
Girlfriend/boyfriend
Fiancée/fiancé
Fiancée/fiancé Next question
'Mchumba' is a Swahili term that describes a person that you are engaged to.
Your score: Kazi mbovu!
Tafadhali jaribu kuvisoma vitabu vya Kiswahili ili uyafahamu mengi.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Umejaribu!
Waweza fanya vizuri zaidi ya haya matokeo yako.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Hongera!
Kongole kwa kazi nzuri katika lugha ya Kiswahili.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Top 10 African countries where workers earn the highest average salaries

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Francis Gachuri biography: Career, personal life, networth

Meet Margaret Kariuki: Kenyan actress making waves in Indian Film Industry

Meet Margaret Kariuki: Kenyan actress making waves in Indian Film Industry

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

10 African countries with the highest inflation rates in 2023

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A young man thinking hard

Swahili quiz: What does the word 'kikokotoo' refer to?