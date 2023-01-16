How much do you know about boxing? [Quiz]
Since everyone is now a boxing fan, just how much do you know about the sport in Kenya and the world at large?
How many rounds are there in a boxing match?
6
10
12
14
12 Next question
A boxing match has a minimum of four rounds and a maximum of 12. Twelve-round fights are predominantly used when a world championship or other major titles are in contest
Fatuma Zarika faced this Mexican boxer at the 2018 super-bantamweight championship?
Yulihan Luha
Alejandra Jiménez
Kenia Enríquez
Yamileth Mercado
Yamileth Mercado Next question
Zarika faced Mexican boxerYamileth Mercado who has held the WBC female super bantamweight title since 2019.
Who is the current president of the Boxing Federation of Kenya?
Brian Weke
Anthony Otieno
Raymond Omollo
Nickson Okoth
Anthony Otieno Next question
Anthony Otieno is the president of the Kenya Boxing Federation. A former boxer, Otieno was elected in October 2022.
Who was the first-ever Kenyan boxer to win a medal at the Olympics?
Philip Waruinge
JJ Kamotho
Robert Wangila
Rony Otieno
Robert Wangila Next question
Robert Napunyi Wangila was a Kenyan boxer who won a welterweight gold medal at the 1988 Summer Olympic Games. he is the only Kenyan Olympic gold medalist outside athletics and the only boxer from Sub-Saharan Africa outside of South Africa to have won Olympic gold in Nevada United States.
Who represented Kenya in boxing during the 2020 Olympics?
Rayton Okwiri
Nick Okoth
Kassim Ouma
Daniel Wanyonyi
Nick Okoth Next question
Nick Okoth represented Kenya at the 2020 summer Olympics in Tokyo. He lost to Mongolian Erdenebat Tsendbaatar.
What moniker is attributed to Kenyan boxing legend Conjestina Achieng?
Iron Fist
Hands of Stone
The People's Champ
Commander
Hands of Stone Next question
Conjestina was nicknamed 'hands of stone' due to her powerful punches that would leave opponents dazed.
Which of these politicians is a former boxer?
Mike Sonko
Benjamin 'Mejja Donk' Mwangi
Reuben Ndolo
Mike Sonko
Reuben Ndolo Next question
Former Makadara MP Reuben Ndolo is a former boxer and is the current chairman of the Kenya Professional Boxing Commission (KPBC).
One of these Kenyan celebrities boasts of a grandfather who was a 3-time gold medalist at the African Boxing Championships.
Carol Radull
Avril Nyambura
Bernard Ndong
Khaligraph Jones
Avril Nyambura Next question
Avril Nyambura is the granddaughter of the late Philip Waruinge who was a legendary Kenyan boxer from Nakuru. Waruinge was the first African featherweight boxer to win three consecutive gold medals in African Boxing Championships in 1964, 1966 and 1968.
Who is regarded as the greatest boxer of all time?
Floyd Mayweather Jr
Mike Tyson
Manny Pacquiao
Muhammad Ali
Muhammad Ali Next question
Muhammad Ali was one of the best heavyweights of all time and one of the most colorful. He won the gold medal at the 1960 Olympics and went on to become the first boxer to win the heavyweight title three times
Who played the character Rocky in the popular Hollywood film 'Rocky Balboa'?
Sylvester Stallone
Dwayne Johnson
Arnold Schwarzenegger
Mike 'Iron Fist' Tyson
Sylvester Stallone Next question
American actor Slyvester Stallone starred in the movie Rocky Balboa as Rocky. The character was created by Stallone, who has also portrayed him in all eight films in the franchise.
