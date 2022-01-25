RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

There are 2 kinds of people, which one are you? [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

How you do these things says something about your personality

Toilet paper orientation, under and over
Which one are you?

Toilet roll tucked under
Toilet roll over the top

How do you keep your phone when you're not using it?

Phone facing up
Phone facing down

Handkerchief or pocket tissues?

Pocket tissues
Handkerchiefs

How do you text when you have a lot to say?

A series of short texts
Say everything in one block

How much water is in the glass?

The glass is half full
The glass is half empty

How do you like your pizza?

Pineapples do not belong on pizza, but all the meat does!
I don't see a problem with pineapples on pizza

Which one are you?

Cat person
Dog person
Your score: The Independent!
Well, from how you answered the questions, you are one of the most open-minded, optimistic and independent people.
Your score: The Life of the Party!
You probably have energy in bucketfuls! You're always bringing fun and good vibes everywhere you go and everyone loves you for it.
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader, politics, media and culture enthusiast, believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

