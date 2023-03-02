This quiz will try to guess the exact number of shoes you own
Can we guess the exact number of shoes you own? Take this #PulseQuiz
Recommended articles
How much do you typically spend on shoes in a month?
I never spend more than Sh1,000 on shoes
About Sh5,000
Yikes! I'm an impulse buyer
I buy shoes once in a while or when need arises
What is the correct name of this type of shoes?
Nike Force 1
Nike Jordan 1
Nike Air 1
Nike Air Force 1
Which picture best represents how you store your shoes?
In a neat pile along with clothes in the wardrobe
Mostly on a shoe rack
In a pile at a corner or under the bed
All together in a basket
Which French shoe designer is famous for red-bottom heels?
Roger Vivier
Christian Louboutin
Amélie Pichard
K. Jacques
Which are the best choice of shoes for some errands in Kitengela?
One of these pairs of shoes is worth $500,000 (KES.63,720,000)
Shoes that belonged to Nizam Sikandar Jah of Hyderabad, India
Nike Air MAG 2016
Stuart Weitzman Diamond Dream Stilettos
The HERMÈS Birkenstock sandals
By no fault of your own, it is impossible to tell the exact number of shoes you own. If they ever start a support group, please join your fellow shoeholics in recovery.
Share your score:
You don't seem particularly intrigued by the idea of owning more shoes than you can wear, you probably buy shoes only when you need a new pair.
Share your score:
ADVERTISEMENT
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: news@pulselive.co.ke