ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

This quiz will try to guess the exact number of shoes you own

Miriam Mwende

Can we guess the exact number of shoes you own? Take this #PulseQuiz

Shoes [Photo: ManSan]
Shoes [Photo: ManSan]

Recommended articles

How much do you typically spend on shoes in a month?

I never spend more than Sh1,000 on shoes
About Sh5,000
Yikes! I'm an impulse buyer
I buy shoes once in a while or when need arises

What is the correct name of this type of shoes?

Nike Force 1
Nike Jordan 1
Nike Air 1
Nike Air Force 1

Which picture best represents how you store your shoes?

In a neat pile along with clothes in the wardrobe
Mostly on a shoe rack
In a pile at a corner or under the bed
All together in a basket

Which French shoe designer is famous for red-bottom heels?

Roger Vivier
Christian Louboutin
Amélie Pichard
K. Jacques

Which are the best choice of shoes for some errands in Kitengela?

Casual open-toed flats
Closed black formal shoes
Fluffy slip-ons
Boots

One of these pairs of shoes is worth $500,000 (KES.63,720,000)

Shoes that belonged to Nizam Sikandar Jah of Hyderabad, India
Nike Air MAG 2016
Stuart Weitzman Diamond Dream Stilettos
The HERMÈS Birkenstock sandals
Your score: 10-15 pairs of shoes
You probably own no less than 10 pairs of shoes, you seem like a practical person who shops for shoes based on functionality.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Infinity and beyond!
By no fault of your own, it is impossible to tell the exact number of shoes you own. If they ever start a support group, please join your fellow shoeholics in recovery.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Less than 25 pairs of shoes
You seem like a person who takes time to invest in a shoe you love, one that has sentimental value and of course an original, no counterfeits.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Maybe just 5 pairs you wear regularly
You don't seem particularly intrigued by the idea of owning more shoes than you can wear, you probably buy shoes only when you need a new pair.
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Uganda, Tanzania face increased pressure from international communities

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Linet Toto excited as she unveils sleek ride after 1 month in office [Photos]

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

Diwali 2022: Is Monday a public holiday in Kenya?

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

The high cost of mobile data in Africa: Top 20 most expensive countries

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

CS Kuria moves to kick out viral China Square store

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

5 African countries with the highest traffic congestion in 2023

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Shoes [Photo: ManSan]

This quiz will try to guess the exact number of shoes you own