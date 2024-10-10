True or False? Cows produce more greenhouse gases than cars [QUIZ]

Happy Mazingira Day! Here is a fun and interactive Pulse Quiz on myths and facts about the environment.
Plastic bags take 10 years to decompose.
False
Plastic bags can take up to 1,000 years to decompose in landfills.
Turning off the tap while brushing your teeth can save up to 30 litres of water a day.
True
By turning off the tap while brushing, you can save a significant amount of water.
Global warming and the ozone hole are caused by the same problem.
False
Global warming is caused by greenhouse gases, while the ozone hole is mainly caused by CFCs (chlorofluorocarbons).
Cutting down trees to make paper is the leading cause of deforestation.
False
The leading causes of deforestation are agriculture and livestock farming.
Cows produce more greenhouse gases than cars.
True
Livestock, particularly cows, produce methane, a potent greenhouse gas, which contributes more to climate change than some transportation emissions.
Recycling one glass bottle saves enough energy to power a light bulb for 4 hours.
True
Recycling glass saves a lot of energy, as it takes less energy to melt recycled glass than to make new glass.
All plastics can be recycled.
False
Not all plastics are recyclable. Some, like plastic bags and certain food containers, are difficult to recycle.
LED light bulbs use up to 75% less energy than incandescent bulbs.
True
LEDs are far more efficient, using significantly less energy and lasting much longer.
Using an electric car automatically makes your carbon footprint zero.
False
Electric cars reduce emissions, but their total carbon footprint depends on how the electricity is generated (e.g., from coal, natural gas, or renewable sources).
The ocean absorbs more than 90% of the excess heat trapped by greenhouse gases.
True
The oceans play a huge role in absorbing excess heat from the atmosphere caused by greenhouse gases.
No worries, we all start somewhere. Keep learning and you'll be an eco-hero in no time.
You know quite a bit about the environment, but there’s still room for growth.
You’ve mastered the environmental facts and can help debunk myths with confidence!
