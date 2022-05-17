RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  quizzes

True or False? Test your knowledge on Kenya's 2022 elections [Quiz]

Authors:

Miriam Mwende

Kenyans will be going to the polls for the 2022 General Election on August 9

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto on separate campaign rallies
Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto on separate campaign rallies
Recommended articles

Kenya's General Election comprises 6 elections, where each elected candidate gets to serve a 5-year term

TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
The Kenyan General Election comprises the election of MCAs, MPs, Women Representatives, Senators, Governors and the President. Elected candidates' terms expire after 5 years.

A presidential candidate can be declared winner if they received at least 25% of votes in 23 counties

TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The Constitution of Kenya states: "A candidate shall be declared elected as President if the candidate receives more than half of all the votes cast in the election; and at least twenty-five percent of the votes cast in each of more than half of the (47) counties.

Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is a candidate in the 2022 presidential election

TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
On May 16, 2022 former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka announced that the IEBC was notified of his nomination as the Wiper Democratic Party's 2022 presidential candidate.

Second-term governors are not allowed to vie for any elective post in 2022

TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The Constitution only bars governors who have served two terms in office from vying for the county boss seat for the third time. They are, however, allowed to seek election to any other seat they are qualified to hold.

Raila plans to make Martha Karua both deputy president and Justice CS if he becomes president in 2022

TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
While unveiling Martha Karua as his deputy president-designate on May 16, 2022, Raila Odinga announced that should he win the 2022 presidential election, Karua will also serve as Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.

Rigathi Gachagua, Dr William Ruto's running mate, will be the first second-in-command to chair cabinet committees.

TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
Among the five new responsibilities Dr William Ruto intends to give his deputy - should he become president - is the power to chair cabinet committees, he will ratify the responsibilities in an Executive Order.

It is a requirement to have been a Kenyan citizen for at least 10 years preceding the election to vie for MCA

TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
At least 10 years of citizenship in Kenya is indeed a requirement for all persons seeking election as MCAs.

The body in charge of Kenya's elections is known as the Interim Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC)

TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The body in charge of Kenya's elections is known as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
Your score: Well Done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score: Very well done!
Share your score:
Share
Tweet
Your score:
Share your score:
Share
Tweet

Authors:

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote seeks to raise an additional $1.1 billion to complete his refinery project by 2023

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

5 African countries with the cheapest gas prices in 2022

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

8 African countries where Rihanna plans to launch her luxury Fenty Beauty products

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

20 African countries with the most expensive average prices of mobile data

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Africa’s richest man Aliko Dangote poised to overtake another Russian billionaire Vladimir Lisin on Bloomberg billionaires list

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Mzee Kibor's will made public, revealing how vast wealth and millions will be distributed

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Ini Edo posts new photos amid reports of welcoming a baby through surrogacy

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Referee behind chaos at AFCON was rushed to hospital after match

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Eddie Butita speaks on his fallout with Miss Mandi, offers her a job

Trending

QUIZ: How tired of adulting are you on a scale of 0-100?

How fed up are you?

True or False? Test your knowledge on Kenya's 2022 elections [Quiz]

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Deputy President William Ruto on separate campaign rallies