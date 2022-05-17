True or False? Test your knowledge on Kenya's 2022 elections [Quiz]
Kenyans will be going to the polls for the 2022 General Election on August 9
Kenya's General Election comprises 6 elections, where each elected candidate gets to serve a 5-year term
TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
The Kenyan General Election comprises the election of MCAs, MPs, Women Representatives, Senators, Governors and the President. Elected candidates' terms expire after 5 years.
A presidential candidate can be declared winner if they received at least 25% of votes in 23 counties
TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The Constitution of Kenya states: "A candidate shall be declared elected as President if the candidate receives more than half of all the votes cast in the election; and at least twenty-five percent of the votes cast in each of more than half of the (47) counties.
Former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka is a candidate in the 2022 presidential election
TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
On May 16, 2022 former Vice President Kalonzo Musyoka announced that the IEBC was notified of his nomination as the Wiper Democratic Party's 2022 presidential candidate.
Second-term governors are not allowed to vie for any elective post in 2022
TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The Constitution only bars governors who have served two terms in office from vying for the county boss seat for the third time. They are, however, allowed to seek election to any other seat they are qualified to hold.
Raila plans to make Martha Karua both deputy president and Justice CS if he becomes president in 2022
TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
While unveiling Martha Karua as his deputy president-designate on May 16, 2022, Raila Odinga announced that should he win the 2022 presidential election, Karua will also serve as Cabinet Secretary for Justice and Constitutional Affairs.
Rigathi Gachagua, Dr William Ruto's running mate, will be the first second-in-command to chair cabinet committees.
TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
Among the five new responsibilities Dr William Ruto intends to give his deputy - should he become president - is the power to chair cabinet committees, he will ratify the responsibilities in an Executive Order.
It is a requirement to have been a Kenyan citizen for at least 10 years preceding the election to vie for MCA
TRUE
FALSE
TRUE Next question
At least 10 years of citizenship in Kenya is indeed a requirement for all persons seeking election as MCAs.
The body in charge of Kenya's elections is known as the Interim Electoral Boundaries Commission (IEBC)
TRUE
FALSE
FALSE Next question
The body in charge of Kenya's elections is known as the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).
