Valentine's is coming, how lovable are you? [Quiz]

Find out if you are instantly lovable or an acquired taste

All my friends have the same personality as me

Yes, it's a requirement!
Not exactly
No, I prefer my friends to be different from me
I don't know

Have you ever been told you have an 'RBF'?

Never
I don't need to be told
Sometimes
So many times!

How quickly do you make friends when you're a newbie?

Very quickly
It takes some time
I'm never in a rush to make new friends
A very long time

Have you made any plans for Valentine's Day?

Yes, I'm spoiling my bae
No, I don't celebrate Valentine's Day
I'm too single to care
No, but I wish I had

Do you think you're a lovable person?

I am!
People have said I am
Not really
It doesn't matter

When was the last time you gave a gift to someone you love?

On his/her birthday
Recently
I never know what gift to get
I'll gift when I receive a gift

How do you feel after taking this quiz?

I think I'm very lovable
It gave me something to think about
I did not enjoy it
I enjoyed it
Your score: You are extremely lovable!
People find it very easy to be around you and they enjoy your company.
Your score: 55% lovable, people like you!
People don't mind being around you.
Your score: Uuum...you need to work on your people skills.
People sometimes find it hard to approach you.
Your score: Hot and Cold
Sometimes you're very easy to be around and other times people find it hard to approach you but everyone who knows you well finds you lovable.
