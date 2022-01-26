Valentine's is coming, how lovable are you? [Quiz]
Find out if you are instantly lovable or an acquired taste
All my friends have the same personality as me
Yes, it's a requirement!
Not exactly
No, I prefer my friends to be different from me
I don't know
Have you ever been told you have an 'RBF'?
Never
I don't need to be told
Sometimes
So many times!
How quickly do you make friends when you're a newbie?
Very quickly
It takes some time
I'm never in a rush to make new friends
A very long time
Have you made any plans for Valentine's Day?
Yes, I'm spoiling my bae
No, I don't celebrate Valentine's Day
I'm too single to care
No, but I wish I had
When was the last time you gave a gift to someone you love?
On his/her birthday
Recently
I never know what gift to get
I'll gift when I receive a gift
How do you feel after taking this quiz?
I think I'm very lovable
It gave me something to think about
I did not enjoy it
I enjoyed it
People don't mind being around you.
